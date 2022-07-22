ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMS details why district is adding weapon detectors in schools

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district released detailed information Thursday on why they are installing weapon detectors for K-8 and middle schools this fall.

Officials confiscated a record 31 guns at district schools last year.

Four of them were in K-8 and middle schools.

Over the previous five school years, six guns were found.

Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh said high schools have experienced fewer weapons with the new detectors. The detectors found two firearms.

Sandra Scarbrough
2d ago

Great idea! Locked doors, recording cameras at each entry, metal detectors, a full time Security guard, if Court rooms can have that safety why not schools? Teachers with guns should be the last resort, unless proper training is provided!

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

