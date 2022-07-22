CMS details why district is adding weapon detectors in schools

CHARLOTTE — Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district released detailed information Thursday on why they are installing weapon detectors for K-8 and middle schools this fall.

Officials confiscated a record 31 guns at district schools last year.

Four of them were in K-8 and middle schools.

Over the previous five school years, six guns were found.

Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh said high schools have experienced fewer weapons with the new detectors. The detectors found two firearms.

