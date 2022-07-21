Darryl Sutter May No Longer Be the Right Fit for the Flames

You know what happens when your two best hitters are unable to play? Your odds of winning decrease significantly. You know who currently has that problem? The St. Louis Cardinals. With NL MVP betting favorite Paul Goldschmidt and All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado out for their two-game series against Toronto due to vaccine requirements, St. Louis is going to have a whole lot tougher of a time winning Tuesday's series opener. Add the fact Toronto scored 40 runs — that's right, 40 runs — in their three-game sweep vs. Boston over the weekend, and all of a sudden the Blue Jays look like a juggernaut, and the Cardinals look like a little helpless insect seconds away from getting eaten by a snake.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO