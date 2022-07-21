Indiana’s economic development momentum continues with state’s first microelectronics fab, $1.8B planned investment from SkyWater Technology
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers today joined Purdue University President Mitch Daniels and executives from SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) to announce the company’s plans to build a $1.8 billion state-of-the-art semiconductor R&D and production facility in Indiana, supported by 750 new high-wage...www.casscountyonline.com
Comments / 0