Indiana State

Indiana’s economic development momentum continues with state’s first microelectronics fab, $1.8B planned investment from SkyWater Technology

By Indiana Economic Development Corporation
casscountyonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers today joined Purdue University President Mitch Daniels and executives from SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) to announce the company’s plans to build a $1.8 billion state-of-the-art semiconductor R&D and production facility in Indiana, supported by 750 new high-wage...

www.casscountyonline.com

newyorkcitynews.net

SkyWater to build $1.8 billion chip facility in Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota: U.S. semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology, in partnership with the state and Purdue University, has announced plans to invest $1.8 billion in a chip research and production facility in Indiana. The announcement comes one day after the U.S. Senate approved a slimmed-down version of the "CHIPS Act," which aims...
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Most rural counties in Indiana

Compiled a list of the most rural counties in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Great deals and value at the 2022 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The Indiana State Fair returns July 29, 2022 and there are many ways to save on your State Fair experience. The State Fair offers deals and discounts throughout the 18 day Fair, including 100+ free things to do once you’re there! The greatest value of the summer is back at the State Fair, opening Friday, July 29th through Sunday, August 21st (closed Mondays & Tuesdays). Plan your trip today!
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

More new attractions added to the 2022 Indiana State Fair

Last Updated on July 24, 2022 by Indiana State Fair. The Indiana State Fair unveiled new attractions fairgoers can expect to see at this year’s Fair. The 2022 Indiana State Fair opens Friday, July 29th and runs through Sunday, August 21st (closed Mondays & Tuesdays). Fairgoers are encouraged to...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, July 24, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

Crane Army Ammunition Activity Employees Train in Indiana

Vincennes University’s Business & Industry Industrial Maintenance training program completed training for Crane Army Ammunition Activity (CAAA) employees. CAAA’s mission is to safely receive, inspect, store, ship, renovate, demilitarize, and manufacture conventional ammunition, missiles, and related components to support Army and Joint Force readiness. The CAAA employees completed...
CRANE, IN
CBS Chicago

Dozens gather for protest in Indiana as Republicans propose near-total ban on abortion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lawmakers in Indiana will begin a special legislative session Monday to discuss the future of abortion in the Hoosier state. Republicans are proposing a near-total ban on the procedure, but activists say they won't let it pass without a fight. Crowds turned out Sunday in Highland, Indiana, to a pro-abortion rights rally, holding signs and chanting "keep your laws off my body." Indiana's senate takes up the bill Monday. If approved, it moves to the house where it could become law by fall. Banning abortions at the time of implantation is defined in Indiana as when the fetus is implanted...
INDIANA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Indiana farmer says the pressure is on to raise his best crop ever

Indiana farmer says the pressure is on to raise his best crop ever. An Indiana farmer says commodity prices might be at record highs, but that’s only part of the story. Kevin Cox, farms in west central Indiana, says corn and soybean prices have hit levels he never thought he’d see. But, he says, “I’ve never seen inputs this high before.” “When you take anhydrous that’s more than double, almost triple what it was last year, and we’re burning $500 almost $600 worth of diesel to put the crop in the field,” he says. “You know, those are real numbers.”
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Can an Indiana think tank solve what’s broken in America?

The answer to that question was my reason for joining Sagamore Institute as its newly named president. After serving three decades in state government as a State Senator and then as Commissioner for Higher Education and having worked in our nation’s Capital, I appreciate the complexity of issues we face and the challenge of making a positive difference. I value my tenure with these organizations, and I’m convinced Sagamore Institute is uniquely focused on tackling problems that prevent people from living their most meaningful lives.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Women's rights organizations, politicians to protest against Indiana's proposed abortion ban

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Women's rights organizations and politicians are protesting a proposed abortion ban in Indiana.The protest will happen at 4:30 p.m. AT Wicker Park in Highland.This week, Indiana republicans introduced a bill that would ban all abortions -- except in cases of rape, incest, or where the mother's life is at risk.  The ban comes after a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio went to Indiana for an abortion.Indiana lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the bill Monday.
WRTV

What you need to know ahead of Indiana’s special session

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers will reconvene at the State House on Monday. The special session was originally called to take place on July 5. It was called by Governor Eric Holcomb for inflation relief. Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, abortion access will now also...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana lawmaker to propose $50 million in new funding for school security

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana lawmaker wants to use $50 million in federal funds to strengthen school security. For many school leaders, keeping students safe is constantly top of mind. “Every time any incident happens, whether it’s Uvalde, or whether it’s at the Greenwood Park Mall, or whether it’s anything that’s close or anything that gets […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana residents experienced power outages following severe storms

UPDATE: All energy companies have either fully resolved their respective outages (AES and Duke Energy) or have said no more updates will be provided (Indiana-Michigan Power). INDIANA — Customers with several different energy companies throughout Indiana reported power outages this weekend following severe storms throughout the area. Customers with AES, Duke Energy and Indiana-Michigan Power […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana housing market shifting toward balance

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The chief executive officer of the Indiana Association of REALTORS says the state is starting to see a shift to a more balanced housing market. Over the first six months of the year, home sales were down 2.4%, while new listings increased 4.7% percent. “After two years of surging demand chasing fewer homes for sale, increasing inventory is good news for Hoosier homebuyers,” said Mark Fisher, who adds sellers are still benefiting from rising prices.
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Rule changes on Indiana DNR properties in effect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Several rule changes that affect DNR properties took effect Wednesday, with the Natural Resources Commission, Attorney General’s Office, and Governor’s Office having recently approved them. The changes include the following:. Stands or blinds (including portable ground blinds) are allowed to be left...
103GBF

Indiana Doctor Clarifies Who is Currently Eligible for 2nd COVID Boosters

COVID-19 doesn't dominate the headlines like it used to when it first began to spread in early 2020. While it is still very much a part of our daily lives, most of us seem to have moved on and resumed our pre-pandemic routines. However, with the Omicron variant's BA.5 mutation, case numbers are starting to rise again across the country, including here in the Tri-State where nearly every county in our area is listed as "High" on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Community Levels map.
INDIANA STATE

