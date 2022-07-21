Indiana’s economic development momentum continues with state’s first microelectronics fab, $1.8B planned investment from SkyWater Technology

Indiana farmer says the pressure is on to raise his best crop ever. An Indiana farmer says commodity prices might be at record highs, but that’s only part of the story. Kevin Cox, farms in west central Indiana, says corn and soybean prices have hit levels he never thought he’d see. But, he says, “I’ve never seen inputs this high before.” “When you take anhydrous that’s more than double, almost triple what it was last year, and we’re burning $500 almost $600 worth of diesel to put the crop in the field,” he says. “You know, those are real numbers.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO