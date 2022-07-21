Crown Fire in Forest Ranch extinguished, burned less than 1 acre

The heat is still here, but this time with the addition of smoke blowing in for the upper levels of the atmosphere. Higher elevations have seen the air quality deteriorate throughout the day, but so far we are looking clean in the valley. Some smoke may filter down to the valley floor around Redding tonight, but that should move on fairly quickly by morning. It will be another warm one with many places staying in the upper 60s to low 70s. With the addition of the smoke, these numbers may be nudged a little higher.

REDDING, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO