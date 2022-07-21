Longtime lawmaker Mark Nye remembered for making difference for Idaho

POCATELLO — Longtime Idaho lawmaker Mark Nye of Pocatello has passed away.

State Sen. Nye, a Democrat and well-known local attorney, died of an extended illness Saturday at Portneuf Medical Center. He was 76.

“Mark was a loyal friend. He was very dedicated to his profession, his family and his friends,” said his wife, Eva Nye. “Because we lived in Pocatello for so long, he had friends that he still connected with from as early as first grade. He valued those friendships and it was very meaningful for him to continue having friends for that long. He was the captain of our ship and it will be hard to maneuver life without him. We were not ready for him to leave us and he wasn’t ready to leave us. He loved our dogs, the grandkids and enjoyed sharing his knowledge. We had some great stimulating conversations over the years. He was just larger than life for our family. Maybe not for everyone, but for our family for sure.”

Though he was born in New York City on Aug. 3, 1945, Mark claimed the status of being a Pocatello native because of the many decades he lived in the Gate City.

In his younger days, Mark loved playing baseball. He would grow to admire the outdoors, skiing, golf and fishing. He flew his own plane and traveled with family and friends as much as time would allow.

After graduating from Pocatello High School and serving as student body president in 1963, Mark hopped on a train and left for Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he attended Harvard College on a scholarship. He graduated from there in 1967.

He earned a law degree from the University of Idaho College of Law in 1974 and returned to Pocatello, joining the staff at Racine, Huntley & Olson.

“His integrity, intellect and commitment to the law were immediately recognized,” Eva said.

He was soon named a partner in the firm, which later became Racine, Olsen, Nye and Budge and is now known as Racine Olson.

Mark would serve on the Board of Governors of the American Bar Association and was also the past president of the Idaho State Bar. Mark was president of the 6th District Bar in 1982 and served as president of the Idaho Association of Defense Council in 1983. He was a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, and was a member of the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association since 1980. In 1995, he boarded a plane every Friday morning for Moscow to lecture future Idaho lawyers on product liability at the University of Idaho.

After a successful 40-year legal career, Mark would aim to settle down a bit, though he wouldn’t retire altogether.

He served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 2014 to 2016 before moving over to the District 29 state Senate seat. He was in the process of finishing his third and final term as a senator at the time of his passing.

Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, says Mark's passing has been difficult to process. Mark served as a mentor for James, who is vying to replace him in the Senate after Mark announced he would not seek re-election earlier this year.

“Mark was an essential part of this community for so many years,” Ruchti said. “Mark was a respected attorney, a huge supporter of Idaho State University and loved by the community. I think the thing I most respected about Mark was that he was kind to people. From the janitor to the CEO, he treated people with respect. Mark will be missed. The community won’t be the same without him.”

Although Mark and Eva have been longtime supporters of progressive issues in Idaho, he was known for befriending some of his Republican counterparts at the Idaho Capitol.

“That's one of those relationships that took some development time,” said Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom. “His sense of humor at times did not resonate with me. I asked him if he was upset with me one time and after that we became good friends.”

Guthrie continued, “I admired Mark for what he believed in and his ability to advocate for our area and for ISU. I grew to really appreciate Mark. Our relationship got better with time. I was really sad to see him pass. I was hoping he would have some time to enjoy his retirement. I really grew to love Eva, too. They are great people and he will certainly be missed.”

Eva said that while he served in the Idaho Legislature, Mark fought endlessly to make a difference for the people of Idaho, especially those who needed help the most.

“He supported and concentrated on education and growing the economy,” Eva said. “He was a voice for all Idahoans. He will be remembered by those he worked with at the statehouse as a kind and compassionate man who always had an open door and a dry wit.”

Mark’s love for ISU was boundless, too, she added.

“Even though it was not his alma mater, he fought tirelessly for ISU, its students and its place in the state in the higher education realm,” Eva said. “He fought for it in the Legislature and even before that for the ISU Foundation. He is a Harvard graduate but it’s hard to make a difference there. He knew that he could make a real profound difference at a place like ISU.”

Mark was also a staunch supporter of his wife, who served on the Pocatello City Council and as a replacement lawmaker in the Idaho House for Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello, while she was recovering from a brief illness and for Chris Abernathy, D-Pocatello, when he experienced a family emergency.

“Mark encouraged me to run for the Pocatello City Council and he was probably my biggest fan,” Eva said. “He never took a role in my dealings with the city and the council. He had his own endeavors and he didn't want to influence me in a way that would be different than what I thought. It was important to him that I was my own person.”

Mark will be missed by his family, colleagues and the friends he made and valued throughout his life, Eva added.

A celebration of life for Mark will take place at 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Idaho State University Stephens Performing Arts Center. It was Mark’s wish that gifts in his memory be made to the ROAR Scholarship Fund at the ISU Foundation. Gifts may be made online at isu.edu/give or by mail to: ISU Foundation, MS 8050, Pocatello, ID 83209-8050.