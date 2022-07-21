ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Seen Together In 1st Photos After Wedding In Paris

Image Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have arrived in the City Of Love! The singer and actress, 52, and Oscar winning actor, 49, were spotted leaving a Matignon restaurant in Paris on the evening of Thursday, July 21 after dinner with their kids in a video posted by French outlet Radio Tongossa. Her child Emme, 14, appeared briefly in the back seat of a car, next to Ben’s daughter Violet, 16, who wore a face mask, and Seraphina, 13. It’s unclear if Emme’s twin brother Max, also 14, and Ben’s son Samuel, 10, were present.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEGCr_0goNcmEs00
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are pictured enjoying a romantic honeymoon in Paris on July 21, 2022.

“They were with their children at the Matignon restaurant in Paris, they stayed in the restaurant for around two hours and thirty minutes on the terrace,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There were 4 bodyguards and 3 vehicles,” they also said.

Jennifer looked gorgeous in a flowy red dress with a v-neck cut. The long gown featured a pleated skirt and key hole back for a summer vibe, along with short sleeves. She kept her highlighted hair in a formal up-do for the outing, allowing her front bang pieces to frame her face. Ben walked behind Jen as they headed to the car after their kids, looking dapper in a tie and blazer.

It’s unclear if the newlyweds are celebrating their marriage with a last minute honeymoon, or if they are simply on a vacation with their family. Ben and Jen officially tied the knot in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 16, 2022 at the iconic A Little White Chapel right on the strip. Just her child Emme and his daughter Seraphina attended the ceremony, acting as witnesses to the marriage.

In a lengthy and emotional letter shared to her On The JLo newsletter, Jennifer stated that the wedding was “one we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

The pair were infamously engaged from 2002 to 2004, and called off their Sept. 2003 wedding in Santa Barbara due to intense media scrutiny. The Gone Girl actor and “Jenny From The Block” singer surprised the world when they reunited romantically in April 2021, nearly 17 years after breaking things off. Ben once again proposed — this time with a green diamond ring worth $5 million.

“It turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Jennifer declared in the opening line of her letter. “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with…Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for,” she also said. Per reports, the couple are planning a larger wedding celebration with friends and family at his Georgia estate about an hour out of Savannah.

