Halsey’s Tattoos: Everything To Know About Their Ink

By James Crowley
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Halsey is one of the most exciting stars in music. With their alternative approach to pop, the 27-year-old singer blends genres and has appealed to tons of different audiences since their 2015 breakout debut album Badlands dropped. Most recently, they’ve embraced a more rock-oriented sound with their 2021 hit If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Besides expressing themselves musically, Halsey has also tattooed a wide array of artwork all over their body. The popstar has a ton of different designs with many different meanings. Find out more about all of the “Without Me” singer’s ink here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pj9N3_0goNcKie00
Halsey has tons of tattoos all over their body. (Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock)

Queen of Diamonds Face Tat

One of Halsey’s immediately noticeable tats is a face piece with a red Q and diamond, referencing the Queen of Diamonds from a deck of cards. Their artist Nal showed their piece on Instagram in June 2018.

“Loser” Lyrics

Also visible from the shot of the Queen of Diamonds piece are the words “I’m a loser baby” on Halsey’s neck. The piece was done by the popular artist Jon Boy in January 2018. and the line is a reference to the chorus of Beck’s 1994 hit single “Loser.”

‘Hopeless Fallen Kingdom’ Butterfly

Halsey has a beautiful black-and-white monarch butterfly down near their right wrist. They revealed that they’d opted for the butterfly over a bee (which are often mentioned in Hopeless Fallen Kingdom) in an interview with Marie Claire. They said they liked the winged insects’ “cool power.”

‘Brat’ Wrist Ink

On one of their wrists, Halsey has the word “Brat” inked in. The tat is apparently a reference to their parents calling her the name (in a loving way) when she was a child, according to Cosmopolitan.

No-Face From ‘Spirited Away’

Halsey clearly seems to be a fan of the Japanese animated film Spirited Away. They have a black-and-white sketch of the beloved character No-Face from the Studio Ghibli film on their inner right arm.

‘Heaven In Hiding’ Ghost

On Halsey’s left fore-arm they have a simple sketch of a frowning ghost (think: Charlie Brown with a sheet over his head). Above their ghost, Halsey has the title of their 2017 track “Heaven in Hiding” written above it. It’s not clear if the ghost is a reference to the song, but they’re so close together, you can’t miss them.

Libra Scale

With their birthday falling on September 29, Halsey is a Libra, and they have a tattoo of the symbol for their astrological sign, again done by Jon Boy. They also have the words “sins” and “forgiveness” next to it, in a nod to Lil Wayne’s line from “She Will,” where he rapped “On my Libra scale, I’m weighin’ sins and forgiveness.”

‘Playboy’ Pants

Just above the scale, Halsey has what appear to be a pair of jeans with the famous logo for Playboy on one of the back pockets. The singer posed for the front cover back in January 2017, but some fans criticized them for the decision. They defended the move in a 2018 interview with Marie Claire.

Self-Portrait

One of Halsey’s most famous tattoos is a self-portrait on their forearm with the word “Everything” underneath it. Long rumored to be a reference to her one-time-beau Lido (per Cosmo), it’s not clear if it’s definitely a reference to the fellow musician, but it is a beautiful, simple drawing.

Musical Notes

While the ink has sparked rumors among fans, it should come as no surprise that Halsey has a bit of sheet music on their arm, which you can see along with other tattoos here. They are one of the biggest stars in the music business after all!

511

A big fan of numbers, Halsey has their brother Sevian’s birthday on the back of their arm. Her younger sibling celebrates his special day on May 11.

Om

Halsey has the sacred symbol of the ‘Om’ on one of their arms. Drawn from the Hindu religion, the symbol is one of the most important in the practice and it represents an array of triads, per Brittanica.

Dice

The popstar has a set of dice on their forearm, which appear to be roled at 5 and 6. It’s not clear if either number or the total of “11” are symbolic of anything. Paul Klein of LANY said that the pair got them matching in a 2019 GQ interview.

Match-ing With Fans

Halsey has an unlit match on their arm, but it’s more than just the match. It’s also a bit of a pun. They revealed that they got the tattoo with three fans, in the above-mentioned iHeart interview. So they all have matching matches, but it’s not just a fun inside joke. “I also told them that an unlit match represents not playing all your good cards like you have one. It’s unlit and I think what that represents is potential. You can strike at any moment. And I told them that when they feel like they’ve reached a point of potential in their life, or they feel like they’ve done something that they wanted to do for a long time, I told them that they should go back, get a flame added to it, and then let me know when they do because it’s a significant moment,” they said.

Flower shoulders

Halsey has two tattoos of flowers on each shoulder. An outline of a rose on one and a horseshoe with the other. The horseshoe has a big deeper meaning to them. ” In tattoo culture, you’re not supposed to tattoo a horseshoe upside down because it means all the luck is spilling out, so it’s actually bad luck. I got an upside-down horseshoe to signify that I don’t need luck,” they told iHeart.

17

More numbers! The singer has the number 17 on two knuckles, which is their lucky number, per Popdust.

Three X’s

While three x’s typically represent a straight-edge lifestyle, they have a different meaning for Halsey. “My grandma used to do x’s for my brothers and I, so it’s me and my two brothers. But it kind of turned into a different meaning, because it almost means like a parental advisory, like it’s an explicit thing, which is really funny because I’ve found many people consider me to be incredibly explicit when I don’t realize that I am. So it’s almost like a joke; like I myself have a parental advisory label on me, on my body,” they told iHeart.

929

No, that’s not a New York City area code! Halsey has the number “929” tatted on their knuckles. The ink is a reference to their track of the same name from their 2020 record Manic, and the number represents that the singer was born at 9:29 on September 29.

Juice WRLD Tribute

After emo-rapper Juice Wrld’s sudden death in December 2019, many of his songs were left incomplete. Halsey collaborated on the song “Life’s a Mess,” which was released posthumously, and they got the phrase, along with Juice’s signature number “999” on their knuckles. “It means everything to me that I could be a part of this album. I cried the first time that I heard it,” Halsey wrote on Instagram, announcing the track.

‘Crazy’ Wrist Tattoo

Halsey once had the words “The crazy kind” on their wrist in reference to former boyfriend G-Eazy, but they appear to have covered it, per PopSugar.

‘Baby’

One of Halsey’s easiest to hide pieces of ink is also very simple. They have the word “Baby,” on their lower stomach.

Shakespeare Quote

Given that Hopeless Fountain Kingdom was inspired by Romeo And Juliet, it’s only fitting that Halsey has one of the most famous quotes from The Bard’s play. The singer has William Shakespeare’s famous line “These violent delights have violent ends” on one of their arms.

Mom’s anchor

No better place for an anchor tattoo than on one of your feet! Halsey has a colorful piece on their foot with a banner across it with their mom’s initials. It was their first piece too! “It’s an anchor, and it has my mom’s initials in it, and she has the same one. We got them together,” they told iHeart. “My mom was like ‘We anchor each other.'”

Mars

While it may be mistaken for just a red circle, Halsey has the red planet on their arm. They opened up about the piece in a 2019 interview with iHeart. “I met a guy on tour that I became really good friends with, and his birthday is on my half birthday, and I’m a Libra. So my ruling planet is Venus, and his ruling planet is Mars, which are also opposites. So it’s like opposite birthdays, opposite signs, technically opposite personalities in astrology, but complete opposites, and we were really good friends. So I got Mars, and he got Venus. We got each other’s planets,” they explained.

Of the many words that Halsey has on their body, they share the word “Seeds” with their longtime boyfriend Alev. Their artist Amanda Owley shared a photo of the word inked on their feet on her Instagram. “‘Seeds’ is for planting seeds. [Halsey] said this is cosmicly the best week to plant seeds in your life. I agree,” they wrote.

‘Little Prince’ Symbols

On one thigh, Halsey has symbols representing a cactus, a volcano, a dog, and a flower. The illustrations are an homage to the classic children’s book The Little Prince.

Kissing Outline

A clear fan of outlines! Halsey has a small sketch of a couple kissing on their other thigh, but it’s just two people’s mouths locked. No eyes or anything!

Nikes

Halsey definitely seems to enjoy high class footwear, and they’ve got some brand loyalty when it comes to athletic sneakers. They’ve got a set of legs and feet wearing high-top Nike sneakers on their arm.

‘Serendipity’

Visible on their hip, Halsey also has the word “Serendipity” written in script, a seeming ode to what Merriam Webster defines as “the faculty or phenomenon of finding valuable or agreeable things not sought for.”

Four Leaf Clover

While a four-leaf clover is an almost universal sign of good luck, the singer revealed that their ink is much more than just a lucky charm on Twitter. They revealed that their ink is inspired by the father of their son and longtime partner Alev Aydin, since he celebrates his birthday on March 17, which is St. Paddy’s Day.

‘Poor Thing’ Band-Aids

While it’s unclear if it has any deeper meaning, Halsey has two bandages with the phrase “poor thing” overlapping on their knee. The singer debuted the ink by Emily Malice on their Instagram in July 2019.

‘Hopeless’

Don’t worry! This tattoo on Halsey’s butt is a clear reference to their 2017 record Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

Marilyn Manson

Perhaps one that hasn’t aged so well. Halsey tweeted that they got a tattoo of the singer Marilyn Manson on their ribcage in a 2019 tweet. Given the allegations of abuse against Marilyn, this one may be best covered up.

‘Star Wars’

Clearly a fan of The Mandalorian, the popstar has the Mythosaur skull on one arm. They said they love having a “deep cut” reference to the classic movies on them. “I get asked about it all the time – sometimes by people who tell me they love Star Wars,” they told iHeart.

Knife

Halsey has two knives on their legs. One is designed to look like it’s tied around their ankle, and they also have a dagger with the number 13 in a banner across it. They revealed it was a Friday the 13th tattoo, which is a tradition in the world to get the number inked on the annual day. They also said the piece was a “remembrance of a friend that passed away” to iHeart.

‘Ferox’

Halsey tweeted about getting the Latin word for “fierce” in 2014. “It was given to me with a sweing needle, India ink, and a lot of vodka,” she tweeted.

