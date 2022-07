HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Alson T. Caswell, age 82 of Heuvelton will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday July 30, 2022 at the St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Heuvelton with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Calling hours will be held also on Saturday from 10:00am to 1:30pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. Caswell passed away at his home on Monday (July 25, 2022) with his family by his side.

HEUVELTON, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO