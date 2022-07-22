University of Richmond announces 2022-23 Modlin Center season

The University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts has announced its upcoming 2022-2023 season, featuring a diverse program of artists and performers. Events will be in-person with full-capacity seating with patrons being allowed to choose four or more events with a 20% discount on every adult ticket. Discounted tickets also will be available for both students/youth and seniors.

“Modlin Center for the Arts has long held a commitment to presenting a breadth and depth of artists, performing work that engages audiences in ways that extend beyond the stage,” said Modlin Executive Director Paul Brohan.

“Three factors served to guide Modlin Center in building the 2022-2023 season of transformational experiences for our community: inclusive diversity, creating expanded opportunities for engagement, and removing barriers to access.”

To view the complete list of scheduled shows, visit modlin.richmond.edu.