Abbott, Texans push back against Washington, D.C. mayor's claims over illegal immigration

Migrants hold Red Cross blankets after arriving at Union Station near the U.S. Capitol from Texas on buses, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Washington. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said the state will provide migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border bus charters to Washington. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

(The Center Square) – Texas leaders are pushing back against claims made by Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser after she blamed Texas for her city’s struggles to deal with illegal immigrants.

Bowser said that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and others are "tricking" illegal immigrants by transporting them to Washington, D.C. Abbott says the only “lie” being told is by the Biden administration about a border crisis the administration created.