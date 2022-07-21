Abbott, Texans push back against Washington, D.C. mayor's claims over illegal immigration
(The Center Square) – Texas leaders are pushing back against claims made by Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser after she blamed Texas for her city’s struggles to deal with illegal immigrants.
Bowser said that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and others are "tricking" illegal immigrants by transporting them to Washington, D.C. Abbott says the only “lie” being told is by the Biden administration about a border crisis the administration created.
Comments / 0