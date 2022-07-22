ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything We Know About The Next Season Of "The Umbrella Academy"

By Jenna Guillaume
 2 days ago

WARNING: This post contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy .

Want to know what's happening with Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 4? Read on to find out — but first, a little refresher on how Season 3 ended...

CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX

In the Season 3 finale of The Umbrella Academy , there was, as usual, a huge, universe-resetting moment — this time quite literally, with the characters finding themselves in an entirely new world and timeline.

The episode revealed a crucial piece of information: It turns out Sir Reginald Hargreeves apparently adopted the seven Umbrella Academy members (and, in Season 3's alternate timeline, the Sparrow Academy members) in order for them to defeat the guardian in the Hotel Obsidian and then become keys to the machine the hotel was hiding: one which would allow Hargreeves to reset the universe and create a new one exactly how he wanted it. He killed both Luther and Klaus in the process (although Klaus immediately brought himself back from the dead), and almost killed Sloane, Five, Viktor, Ben, Diego, and Lila (and Klaus all over again).

CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX

Allison, who Sir Reginald had made a deal with, turned against him at the last moment to save her siblings, killing Sir Reginald — but then resetting the universe herself anyway.

Allison returned to her home in the new universe to find her daughter Claire's life restored, and her husband Ray brought into the current timeline — in other words, she got everything she wanted. Meanwhile, the rest of the Umbrella Academy — including a resurrected Luther, plus Sparrow Ben, emerged into a park which stands where the Hotel Obsidian once was. Their wounds were all healed — even Luther's human DNA and body had been restored. And, the biggest twist of all: They no longer have powers.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

There are some other significant changes in the new universe: Sloane disappeared, and Sir Reginald now seems to own, like, all of New York City (and/or the world?) — plus, his wife Abigail is now alive.

CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX

The Umbrella Academy crew went their separate ways, with Luther on a quest to find Sloane, Klaus chasing after him, a pregnant Lila and Diego running off together, and everyone else dispersing alone — including Sparrow Ben, who turned up in Korea looking very different in the mid-credits scene.

The Season 3 finale obviously leaves A LOT to explore in Season 4. So what will happen? Here's what we know so far...

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Showrunner Steve Blackman has pitched Season 4 to Netflix.

While Netflix has yet to officially renew The Umbrella Academy , the success of the show makes it seem likely — which is a good thing, because Blackman already knows exactly what will happen in it. He told the Hollywood Reporter that when he started The Umbrella Academy , he knew how four seasons of the show would go.

"I have nothing past that in my brain, but I’ve sort of kept to a trajectory," he said. "I have a really good sense of what Season 4 would be, and it should be just as bonkers as the other seasons — what a challenge these superheroes, this family has being powerless."

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Blackman added that in addition to exploring the Umbrella Academy without powers, Season 4 will also be about how Hargreeves reprogrammed the universe, including the implications of his wife, Abigail, being alive.

"How that’ll affect him, who she is to him and all of that will be hopefully something we can get into."

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

"The intention is that this timeline, whatever we’re in now, has merged people from other timelines into one, and that may or may not have repercussions in the future," Blackman said.

It will be interesting to see exactly who returns in the new timeline — perhaps, characters who have been killed off might even make a comeback (Pogo, anyone? Not to mention Grace and the other Sparrow Academy members).

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Blackman also hinted to The Wrap that if Season 4 happens, it might actually be the final one for The Umbrella Academy .

“I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it’s going toward an endgame. I think at a certain point, I’m not sure where we’d go after Season 4. We have to be careful. My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before. It’s a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I’m not saying I couldn’t do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons."

CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX

Stay tuned for more updates on Season 4!

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

What do you want to see happen next season on The Umbrella Academy ?

