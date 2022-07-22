Everything We Know About The Next Season Of "The Umbrella Academy"

While Netflix has yet to officially renew The Umbrella Academy , the success of the show makes it seem likely — which is a good thing, because Blackman already knows exactly what will happen in it. He told the Hollywood Reporter that when he started The Umbrella Academy , he knew how four seasons of the show would go.

"I have nothing past that in my brain, but I’ve sort of kept to a trajectory," he said. "I have a really good sense of what Season 4 would be, and it should be just as bonkers as the other seasons — what a challenge these superheroes, this family has being powerless."