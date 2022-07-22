Everything We Know About The Next Season Of "The Umbrella Academy"

Related
Keanu Reeves Surprised Fans At Comic-Con With A New Teaser For "John Wick: Chapter 4" And Holy Heck, Y'all
"No one, not even you, can kill everyone."
"The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" Just Got A Stunning New Trailer At San Diego Comic-Con
"There can be no trust between hammer and rock."
"The Sandman" Trailer Is Here, And We Have Our First Perfect Look At Gwendoline Christie As Lucifer
The Sandman trailer played at Comic-Con, and I will be talking about Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer for days.
17 TV Plot Twists From 2022 So Far That Viewers Didn't See Coming In A Million Years
I still have so many questions about Yellowjackets.
"You Were Never Even A Player": People Are Sharing The Most Chilling TV And Movie Villain Quotes
Shockingly, only one of these came from Ramsay Bolton.
Ben Affleck Fell Asleep On A Boat With Jennifer Lopez And It's A+ Meme Material
Me in college during any math class...
Here 11 Popular Misconceptions And Myths That I Guarantee You Had Absolutely No Idea Were Made Up, But I'll Be Impressed If You Did
Apparently, the Titanic wasn't actually referred to as "unsinkable" until after it had sunk.
50 Science Jokes That Will Make You Laugh And Then Say, "Hmmmmm"
Some of these jokes are a bit experimental.
Jessica Alba Says Marvel Films Are "Still Quite Caucasian" Even Years After Her "Fantastic Four" Films
"It’s still quite more of the same."
Christian Bale Didn’t Know What the MCU Was Before ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Christian Bale admitted that he had no clue what the Marvel Cinematic Universe was before signing on to play Gorr in 'Thor: Love and Thunder.'
The First "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Trailer Just Dropped At San Diego Comic-Con, And I'm Crying Already
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will honor Chadwick Boseman's legacy, and it already looks like I'll need an entire box of tissues.
"Nope" Review: Jordan Peele's New Horror Sci-Fi Will Keep You Guessing Right Up Until The Very End
This is ABSOLUTELY a big screen movie.
10 Things "Heartstopper" Gets Very Right About Queer Teenage Relationships
The Netflix dramedy realistically portrays the ups and downs of queer teenage romance.
17 Changes Fans Wish They Could Make To "Stranger Things 4"
Will's hair gets all the attention, but there is something afoot with Nancy's perm, and we all know it.
19 Seriously Funny Parents Who Have Failed Before No Doubt, But Never, Ever Like This
They were NOT expecting their days to go like this.
Tell Us The Saddest TV Moments From 2022 (So Far)
"I think it's my year, Henderson. I think it's finally my year."
10 Questions I Demand The Duffer Brothers Answer In "Stranger Things" Season 5
I NEED TO KNOW IF ____ IS OKAY!
