All beach ball locations in Fortnite

By Gökhan Çakır
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever Epic Games adds a new feature to Fortnite, it generally rolls out challenges alongside them. These quests allow players to get rewarded for exploring more of the map and trying out new mechanics. One of the more recent patches in Fortnite added beach balls to the...

When does Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release?

It seems like Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was only announced yesterday, but the game’s release date is rapidly approaching. Fans have been waiting for its release since 2017’s Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which whet players’ appetites with its anime-style real-time combat and continent-spanning story. While the first Xenoblade game floundered a little on the Wii thanks to its odd motion control scheme, the series has found a much more welcoming home on the Switch.
Riot delays VALORANT Patch 5.03 to next month

Riot Games has moved VALORANT Patch 5.03 from this week to Aug. 9 to give the developers more time to make the necessary changes. “We’re skipping our regular patch cadence this week to allow our engineers the time they need to upgrade our game engine,” Riot said via the official VALORANT account on Twitter. “You can expect the next patch, Patch 5.03, to start shipping August 9.”
Best SMG loadout and build in Warzone: Attachments, perks, class setup

A submachine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone is only as good as its attachments and perks in the loadout you choose. In general, SMG’s in Warzone usually need to be paired up with a long-range option in an Overkill class. The best way to ensure success in the game is to use a powerful SMG for close-quarters fights and an assault rifle, LMG, sniper rifle, or other long-range option for fights at a distance.
VALORANT dev denies Shroud’s losers queue claim

A viewer convinced Shroud during a stream earlier this month that if a player loses enough in VALORANT, they are sent to a “losers queue.” Shroud believed the legitimacy of the losers queue, in which players are left with other players who often don’t do well in the game. This queue would be entirely separate from VALORANT’s regular queue.
#Fortnite#Beach Ball#Epic Games#Quests#Video Game
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 leaks, fully Steam Deck compatible

The upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to launch on July 29. Ahead of its release, many fans have claimed copies of the game are already out and about. This has prompted players to post screenshots of the game on various social media platforms, spoiling aspects of the game for other players.
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
New mod introduces split-screen co-op to Breath of the Wild

While everyone patiently waits for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 to finally make its grand entrance next year, plenty of people are coming up with new ways to play its predecessor. Part of Breath of the Wild’s charm is that despite already being five years old, there’s no other game that looks or feels quite like it in the realm of open-world adventuring titles.
Fortnite might add an NPC command menu for followers, according to data miners

Fortnite‘s island is a dynamic place where players are likely to find all kinds of loot and wacky characters. Players who need someone to watch their back can turn to certain NPCs, who offer their services for a price. In the past, NPC followers were little more than a distraction, but a new command feature is reportedly under development at Epic Games.
Apex fans get first official look at Vantage in potential trailer slip-up

Apex Legends teaser season is in full swing, but a recent preview from a seemingly upcoming Stories from the Outlands video may have given fans more than they were intended to know. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a new preview for a Stories from the Outland episode titled “Survive” in the Apex...
Battle Beaver owner leaks private messages with Shotzzy

OpTic Texas player Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro had to reach out privately to Battle Beaver owner Chris Bailey to obtain a backup controller before Champs. OpTic Texas, an extension of OpTic Gaming, has been sponsored by SCUF for the last ten years, a milestone that the organization hit on April 28 of this year. However, despite the organization’s controller preference, Shotzzy prefers to play with SCUF’s rival, Battle Beaver. Players have debated which controller brand is better for as long as competitive Call of Duty has been around but the Call of Duty League and other teams have always been sponsored by SCUF regardless of player preference.
Master Copenhagen crowd makes more noise than crowds 3 times its size, says VALORANT caster Pansy

The first ever crowd at an international VALORANT event is putting on a terrific performance in their debut at VCT Masters Copenhagen. On-site commentator Lauren “Pansy” Scott, a veteran of esports casting after years of work, most notably in CS:GO and PUBG, spoke highly of the crowd on the competitive VALORANT Reddit, saying they were making the noise of a crowd roughly three times their size.
FunPlus Phoenix are crowned Masters Copenhagen champions

FunPlus Phoenix completed the ultimate lower bracket run to defeat Paper Rex during the grand finals of Masters Copenhagen and bring home the third international trophy for EMEA. While FPX has qualified for both Masters events this year due to their explosive performance during EMEA’s Challengers series, they have struggled...
PHOENIX, AZ
Imperial invited to ESL Challenger Melbourne

The seventh team have now been invited to ESL Challenger Melbourne. Imperial Esports received an invitation to the CS:GO tournament today following OG and ORDER, who were invited based on the ESL World Rankings. Imperial will be the only South American representative attending the event unless ESL grants the final spot to another team from the region.
Masters Copenhagen attendance sells out and gathers over 200,000 viewers

The grand finals of Masters Copenhagen between FunPlus Phoenix and Paper Rex gathered close to 200,000 viewers on the main English streams for both Twitch and YouTube alongside a sold-out stadium. Masters Copenhagen was the first international event to host fans, and the fans in Denmark did not disappoint. COVID...
Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s and Deluxe Edition contents leaked

The contents of the Collector’s and Deluxe Editions of Hogwarts Legacy, the massive open-world RPG set in the iconic Harry Potter universe and location, have supposedly leaked online before the game’s holiday 2022 release. Reddit user BattleDashBR first shared the image on the HarryPotterGame subreddit before circulating online....
Tactics Ogre remaster coming to PlayStation, rumors suggest

A remaster for the 2010 PSP game Tactics Ogre has reportedly appeared in the PlayStation Store before being removed from its listing. PS Deals found the listings of the remaster, known as Tactics Ogre: Reborn, for both the PS4 and PS5 platforms. The same name was also trademarked by Square Enix in April, though the newer listing provided more rumored information about Reborn, as well as some screenshots from the actual game itself.
Papers Please mobile release set for early August, console release still in the works

The mobile release of the acclaimed 2013 game Papers Please is right around the corner with a release date of Aug. 5, developer Lucas Pope has announced. The image posted by Pope shows an example of the mobile version of Papers Please. It shows a compact UI that reinterprets the PC game onto a portable device. Based on the screenshot, the mobile version will have both story and endless modes.
