All beach ball locations in Fortnite

OpTic Texas player Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro had to reach out privately to Battle Beaver owner Chris Bailey to obtain a backup controller before Champs. OpTic Texas, an extension of OpTic Gaming, has been sponsored by SCUF for the last ten years, a milestone that the organization hit on April 28 of this year. However, despite the organization’s controller preference, Shotzzy prefers to play with SCUF’s rival, Battle Beaver. Players have debated which controller brand is better for as long as competitive Call of Duty has been around but the Call of Duty League and other teams have always been sponsored by SCUF regardless of player preference.
Comments / 0