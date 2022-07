Alongside the release of today’s Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands trailer, Respawn has revealed the website for the game’s upcoming season 14. Titled Hunted, season 14 will feature new legend Vantage, a sniper with a bat-like friend who comes from the frigid planet of Págos. Vantage, according to the Stories from the Outlands trailer, lived with her mother in the wilderness, learning to survive among the planet’s many wild creatures before she accidentally reactivated a long-dead ship known as the G.D.S. Vantage. The adventure almost killed her, setting the stage for her to learn more about her mother’s true past and how to move forward from her wild home.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO