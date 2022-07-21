ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

West Virginia man charged in drunk driving wreck that killed fetus

 3 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with a felony in a drunken driving accident that killed an unborn child.

Timothy Wickline, 29, was charged with driving under the influence causing death in Monday's two-vehicle collision on Interstate 77 near Sissonville, the Kanawha County sheriff's office said in a news release.

Witnesses said Wickline's northbound vehicle crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes. A pregnant female driver in the other vehicle that was hit was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where a doctor confirmed the death of her fetus.

Wickline, who is from Greenbrier County, was being held Wednesday at the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond, the statement said. Jail records didn't indicate whether Wickline has an attorney who could comment on the charge.

wfirnews.com

Fatal head-on crash kills two in NRV

Shortly prior to 10:00 AM [today} there was a vehicle crash on Rt. 460 East near the Roanoke St. exit involving two vehicles. One driver, Haley Hawthorne of Christiansburg, was traveling west bound on 460 and crossed the median colliding head on with a vehicle traveling East bound driven by Adam Wilson of Blacksburg. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene. LifeGuard was contacted and landed on the highway, however the patient expired prior to being air lifted. The families of both deceased individuals have been contacted.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: 1 dead in Ashton, West Virginia motorcycle crash

UPDATE: (6:02 P.M. Friday, July 22): First responders have confirmed one person has died in a motorcycle crash in Mason County this afternoon. UPDATE: (4:51 P.M. Friday, July 22): Mason County dispatchers say Route 2 has reopened after a crash near Ashton Upland Road. ASHTON, WV (WOWK) – A portion of Route 2 in Mason […]
ASHTON, WV
WDBJ7.com

Two drivers dead after crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two drivers were killed in a crash in Montgomery County Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Haley Hawthorne of Christiansburg was driving west along US 460 before running over the median and hitting a car driven by Adam Wilson of Blacksburg, who was traveling east, according to the sheriff’s office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
