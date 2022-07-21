ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

TARTA board turns down ad agency contract

By David Patch / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

TARTA’s governing board formally voted Thursday to keep commercial advertising off the agency’s buses while it resumes fare collection and rolls out a revised service plan covering all of Lucas County.

At the recommendation of trustee President Kelsie Hoagland, the seven board members present unanimously rejected a three-year contract, with two one-year extension options, with Adsposure, a Cincinnati-based advertising agency that a panel of Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority administrators had recommended as the best among four bids the agency received.

“Especially approaching TARTA Next” and other impending changes, “we need to exclusively be focused on TARTA’s story and services we provide,” Ms. Hoagland said after the vote, referring to the branding name the agency has adopted for its upcoming service reboot.

But once the new operational scheme has settled into place, she and Mary Morrison, the trustees’ vice president said, TARTA could revisit bringing advertising — and its associated revenue — back to Toledo’s transit buses.

The Adsposure contract proposal offered TARTA a minimum $125,000 in annual revenue, along with revenue sharing after a certain point minus production costs. TARTA would have retained the ability to use 10 percent of the ad space on vehicles for its own marketing purposes.

Lucas County and Rossford voters in November approved a 0.5-percent sales tax to replace property levies collected in Toledo and six of its suburbs, including Rossford, that will pay for offering public transportation throughout Lucas County instead of just the previous seven member communities.

Sales-tax collection began April 1, and Sophie Giviyan, TARTA’s chief financial officer, told the trustees Thursday that the first monthly Ohio Department of Taxation disbursement of the tax’s revenue, $3.2 million, had arrived Wednesday.

TARTA already reinstated Sunday and holiday bus service — which had been dropped in early 2019 because of rising operating costs and stagnant if not declining levy revenue — in anticipation of a substantial income boost from the sales tax. The agency expects to introduce its new route map and other service elements late this year.

“This is a new TARTA — a new day,” Laura Koprowski, the agency’s chief executive officer, said Thursday, and the public will need information about the service improvements that can be disseminated on board transit vehicles. TARTA itself will need to promote its brand and image, she said, and “why cover that up?” with advertising.

“I think we’re still in the discovery phase. I’m not sure we have all our ducks in a row as a board to decide where we’re going with advertising,” trustee Lou “Bud” Thomson, Maumee’s board representative, said to indicate his own intention to vote down the Adsposure contract.

Toledo, OH
