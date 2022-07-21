ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

SEC coaches hop on the NIL complain train, ACC wants peace & Velveeta martinis are coming for us all

By Dan Wetzel
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SJvH_0goNGH4L00

SEC Media Days wrapped up in Atlanta on Thursday afternoon and there was one common theme: the coaches don't like NIL. Nick Saban called it, "a competitive balance issue." Kirby Smart (with a fresh 10-year, $112 million extension) worried that young athletes may be getting too much money, too fast. Overall it was more of the same posturing from superstar coaches, but the train on NIL has left the station.

Dan Wetzel & SI's Pat Forde discuss the latest round of comments from these coaches, weak comments from ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, a new proposal on transfers & the end of the turnover chain in Miami.

Wrapping up the pod, they guys look into the case of the stolen R2-D2 in Florida and the existential punishment on man that known as the Velveeta Martini.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/sec-coaches-hop-on-the-nil-complain-train-acc-wants-peace-velveeta-martinis-are-coming-for-us-all-234310425.html

