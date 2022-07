Bellator 283 proved you can’t write off any cards. When Bellator 283 lost their main event title fight between Sidney Outlaw taking on Patricky “Pitbull” Freire for the Bellator lightweight title, some fans wrote the card off. It didn’t have the headlining stars that so many MMA fans equate to being “exciting”. Well, once again, that was proven to be a lie thanks to Bellator 283’s wild card.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO