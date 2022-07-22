Looking to work in hospitality? 2 companies to hold job fairs in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV)- The Department of Taxation says it's cracking down on landlords when it comes to the General Excise Tax. COVID rental assistance prompted the move. In an exclusive letter to KITV4, the Department of Taxations says its investigating landlords who are not complying with the COVID-19 rental relief program, and not paying their fair share of the General Excise Tax. 3,000 letters are in landlords' hands telling them to get their license and pay what they owe. 150 of these people are already believed to be non-compliant with rules concerning the tax.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO