Hawaii State

Looking to work in hospitality? 2 companies to hold job fairs in Hawaii

By HNN Staff
hawaiinewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for a job in hospitality? Two companies are hiring here in the islands. Marriott Vacations Worldwide is holding two more...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

KHON2

Statewide Kupuna Spelling Bee winners announced

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The final round of the statewide Kupuna Spelling Bee was held on Saturday, July 23. Erika Engle of Oahu was the top speller in the state with the word effervescent. As the grand champion, she was awarded the grand prize of a round trip for two to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies. She […]
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Southwest Cuts 7 Hawaii Routes As Schedule Is Extended

The latest Southwest Hawaii news today comes as the company just released its schedule for reservations through March 8, 2023. If you’re looking for reservations after that date, then check back on September 8, when Southwest will open its schedule for ticketing through April 10, 2023. These many changes...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Maohi Nui Celebrates its 20th Anniversary With Hawaii’s Finest

Honolulu (KHON2) – Tahitian group Maohi Nui is celebrating its 20th anniversary with Hawaii’s Finest on Saturday July 23rd. Held at the Hawaii Convention Center, Tahitian group Maohi Nui is inviting people to enjoy entertainment, food and vendors in honor of its 20th anniversary. “Working with Maohi Nui...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii Dept of Taxation Cracking Down on landlords not paying GET tax

HONOLULU (KITV)- The Department of Taxation says it's cracking down on landlords when it comes to the General Excise Tax. COVID rental assistance prompted the move. In an exclusive letter to KITV4, the Department of Taxations says its investigating landlords who are not complying with the COVID-19 rental relief program, and not paying their fair share of the General Excise Tax. 3,000 letters are in landlords' hands telling them to get their license and pay what they owe. 150 of these people are already believed to be non-compliant with rules concerning the tax.
HAWAII STATE
#Job Fairs#Hawaii Island#Hilton Grand Vacations
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures, July 23-29

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Lahaina: Closure of the turning lane...
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

UH Community Colleges

Veteran actor John Cho and newcomer Mia Issac co-star in a new comedy/drama called DON’T MAKE ME GO. If you have Amazon Prime, it’s worth checking out. The movie is a well acted, well directed bittersweet film about the troubled relationship of a middle aged single father and his 15 year old daughter. At the beginning, in voice over, the daughter says, “You’re not gonna like the way this story ends, but I think you’re going to like the story.” And that’s pretty much how I felt. I enjoyed watching this film, but I was disappointed by the surprise twist at the end. (Amazon Prime only)
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui crews respond to Piʻihana fire

Maui fire crews are responding to a brush fire in the Piʻihana area of Wailuku. Crews were on scene at last report and heavy black smoke could be seen from nearby residents. *Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.
WAILUKU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii artist who paints with makeup is breaking the rules of traditional art

HPD said Tejeda-Castillo has been charged for second-degree murder and his bail is set at $1 million. With back-to-school season around the corner, many organizations are in the community donating school supplies and backpacks. 'Suffering silently': Surgeon starts petition, demands change at Maui’s main hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Maui family of 5 rescued at Haleakala National Park after suffering hypothermia, dehydration

KULA, Hawaii (KITV4) – A family of hikers had to be rescued at Haleakala National Park, early Thursday morning, suffering from hypothermia and dehydration. National Park Service (NPS) rangers responded to a call of hikers in distress at 5:30 a.m. in the area of Kapalaoa Cabin in the Haleakala Crater. When rangers arrived they found three adults and two children in trouble, each suffering from various stages of hypothermia and dehydration, NPS said.
ACCIDENTS
KHON2

Yanagida Fitness Offers Fitness Programs For Everyone

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local business owner Justin Yanagida opens up Yanagida Fitness and debuts a self-help book. Locally owned and operated on Maui, Yanagida Fitness has been helping its members reach their health goals. “Being a smaller gym gives all of us the opportunity to really get to know...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

New Hawaii-Tested TSA Security Arriving at Most U.S. Airports

Travel to and from Hawaii is getting easier and faster, with two significant improvements to TSA security procedures for flights to and from the mainland and elsewhere. One had early deployment at the Lihue Airport Kauai TSA which we wrote about when it started last month. That major innovation is a new carry-on scanner that lets you keep your laptop and liquids in your carry-on bag. The other is called Credential Authentication Technology (CAT), the result of which is that TSA will no longer scan your boarding pass at security.
LIHUE, HI

