Extreme heat to blame for slow business at some New Jersey restaurants

Some restaurant owners say that the heat wave that New Jersey is currently experiencing is hurting their businesses. Diners do not want to sit outside or even go out to eat for dinner.

Quimby Street in Westfield is partially closed to traffic and has six tents to accommodate outdoor dining for the nearby restaurants.

But the area was virtually empty on Thursday. Restaurant owners and customers tell News 12 that this is partially because of the weather. Temperatures were still in the mid-90s by Thursday evening. Many said it was too uncomfortable to eat outside.

"The heat honestly as you can tell, nobody is sitting outside. It's tough on business right now. Especially when we are in the post-COVID era right now,” says Vicki’s Diner owner John Rentoulis.

Others in the area said that inflation was also keeping them from eating out.