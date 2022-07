The NBA briefly brought in nickname jerseys (with custom nicknames on the back where the player last names would usually go) during the 2013-14 season. While they only lasted for a one-game cameo during a Miami Heat-Brooklyn Nets primetime contest, the jerseys were a hit. From stars like LeBron James (“King James”) and Paul Pierce (“Truth”) to some lesser-known guys like Norris Cole (“Cole Train”) and Reggie Evans (“Joker”), everybody got to have some fun with it.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO