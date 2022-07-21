Click here to read the full article. To coincide with International Friendship Day, Warner Bros. Discovery has launched “Friends Fan Week 2022,” a celebration of the beloved NBC sitcom that includes pop-up events in three cities, Instagram giveaways and new merchandise. The week of stunts begins today and runs through July 30, which marks International Friendship Day. One activity fans can look forward to is “The Friends Experience.” Created by Superfly X, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television Group, the immersive experience pop-up in New York, Denver, and Toronto features 12 rooms including Monica’s kitchen and the iconic fountain...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 MINUTES AGO