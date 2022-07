Senator Joe Manchin and Lisa Murkowski tweeted on Monday morning that they had tested positive for Covid-19, jeopardizing Democrats’ plans to pass their proposed social spending bill before the Senate leaves for August recess.Mr Manchin said in the tweet that he tested positive, but was experiencing mild symptoms since he was fully vaccinated and had received a booster vaccine. “I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians”, he said. This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO