Tamsen Webster to headline the Marketing Leaders Success Summit at HW Annual Oct. 3-5

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Zip, the world’s leading intake-to-procure solution, today announced the appointment of Ed Sawma as VP of Marketing. Sawma brings more than 15 years of expertise leading go-to-market functions for some of the world’s most successful technology brands, including Motorola, Microsoft and Okta. Sawma will be responsible for building and leading a world-class marketing team to support Zip’s rapid growth by elevating Zip’s presence in the market and accelerating the sales pipeline. He will oversee product marketing, revenue marketing, marketing operations, partnerships, and corporate marketing and communications. Zip recently announced its $43 million Series B at a $1.2 billion valuation, achieved in less than two years since the company’s 2020 founding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005221/en/ Ed Sawma, VP of Marketing at Zip (Photo: Business Wire)

