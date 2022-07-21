ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Fighting Eel Clothing, a Fresh Hawaii Find!

By Karen
makeupandbeautyblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleButter soft jersey? Check. Wrinkle-resistant fabric? Check? Super cute prints? CHECK!. Fighting Eel Clothing is my new favorite fresh find from Hawaii. They’re a luxury resort-wear line based out of Honolulu, and everything...

makeupandbeautyblog.com

Comments / 2

Related
KHON2

Witness recounts swimmer’s encounter with mother seal and pup

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaiian monk seal affectionately known as Rocky gave birth about two weeks ago to a pup on Saturday, July 9 at Kaimana Beach. Marine animal experts are urging people to keep their distance from Rocky and her two-week-old pup as a swimmer was injured during a close encounter with the nursing seal at Kaimana Beach around 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 24.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Is Honolulu Safe Following Amputation Attack at 7-Eleven

Honolulu, aka “The Big Pineapple,” is a culturally rich, complex city that is Hawaii’s equivalent to Manhattan island. In addition, it boasts beautiful beaches, fine dining not found elsewhere in Hawaii, and fascinating history that includes the only royal palace in the United States. Following this week’s strange attack at a 7-Eleven on Kalakaua Avenue, the main drag in Waikiki, we’ve had people ask us if Honolulu is still safe.
thisweekhawaii.com

Wildest Show “A Fundraiser for the Honolulu Zoo”

Check out the Honolulu Zoo’s afternoon Summer Concert – Wildest Show, featuring six time Grammy Award Nominee, four Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Amy Hanaialii! Amy will be live at the Honolulu Zoo’s Great Lawn on July 29th from 4:30-7:30 pm. Bring your friends and family to show your support to help create a new habitat for the endangered Hawaiian Hawk exhibit.
townandtourist.com

12 Best Waterfalls in Oahu (Highest & Most Beautiful)

Oahu is a popular place to vacation and explore. It is part of the islands of Hawaii. This island is full of lush vegetation, that create a beautiful jungle. Television shows and movies, including Lost and The Rundown have been filmed on the island. In the lush forests of Oahu,...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Salvation Army holds statewide back-to-school supplies drive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army is seeking back-to-school supplies for keiki-in-need with supply drives being held on Hawaii, Kauai, Maui and Oahu in July and August. Requested items include: backpacks (most needed), colored markers, colored pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, erasers, facial tissue, glue, glue sticks, highlighters, school boxes, paper towels, pencils, pencil pouches, pens (black, blue and red), portfolios, rulers, scissors, small calculators, and wide-rule binder paper. For more details about The Salvation Army’s various back-to-school supply drives and distributions, or to make monetary donations to support the efforts, visit SchoolSupplyHawaii.org.
UPI News

Shark leaps out of water in front of Hawaii surfer

July 22 (UPI) -- A woman filming video at a Hawaii beach captured footage of a shark that jumped into the air in front of a surfer. Jan Yamasaki said she recorded the video at Honolulu's Magic Island peninsula on Sunday while surfers were taking advantage of the historic South Shore swell.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Southwest Cuts 7 Hawaii Routes As Schedule Is Extended

The latest Southwest Hawaii news today comes as the company just released its schedule for reservations through March 8, 2023. If you’re looking for reservations after that date, then check back on September 8, when Southwest will open its schedule for ticketing through April 10, 2023. These many changes...
KHON2

Box Jellyfish Advisory for Waikiki, Makaha

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Box Jellyfish advisory was issued on Friday for Waikiki and Makaha beaches. According to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, box jellyfish have been observed along the shoreline by lifeguards in Waikiki and Makaha. Warning signs have been posted. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS...
smartertravel.com

17 Gorgeous Honolulu Beach Resorts

Famed for its pristine white sand beaches, Honolulu is a dream destination for resorts right on the beach. For stays with spectacular views, endless options for water sports, and morning walks on soft white sand, here are 17 options for gorgeous Honolulu resorts right on the beach. Resort Price Beach...
KHON2

Eager customers line up to get inside Pearl City H Mart

HONOLULU (KHON2) — America’s largest Asian supermarket chain, H Mart, opened their Pearl City location at 850 Kamehameha Hwy. on Friday, July 22. Workers were greeted with long lines of eager customers that wrapped around the building. They celebrated their grand opening with two giveaway events. New smart...
KHON2

Can you guess the year Hawaii hit 100 degrees?

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii is known for nearly picture-perfect weather year-round. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s. However, with the recent heat wave plaguing the mainland and parts of Europe, we took a look back at Hawaii’s highest recorded temperature. For the past few weeks,...
