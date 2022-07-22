RVA Community Fun Day returns to Henrico

Real Talk With Monica and Rising Towards Success will host its third-annual RVA Community Fun Day on Saturday, July 30, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will take place at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 North Laburnum Avenue. This will be the return of the event following its cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. This year’s theme will be ‘Celebrating Our Heroes.’

There will be more than 60 vendors at the event, with fun fitness activities, train rides by the Play RVA Express Train, a petting zone by Teeny Tiny Farm, and music by DJ Chuck Stone and Richmond’s own Legendary ‘The Katz Band.’

For details, visit RVA Community Fun Day online.