Tacoma, WA

House bill would give Tacoma $3M to expand homeless shelter

By Spencer Pauley
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – As part of a package of six fiscal year 2023 federal funding bills passed by the U.S. House of Representatives this week, the City of Tacoma would receive $3 million to expand services for the homeless in the area if signed into law. U.S....

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lives hang in the balance as time runs out for action on health insurance

Five years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Yet I’m the lucky one. I could afford to get treatment. Too many people in America don’t have the health care they need, even today. The 2021 American Rescue Plan included subsidies to make health insurance more affordable than ever, resulting in a record-breaking […] The post Lives hang in the balance as time runs out for action on health insurance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
HEALTH
The Week

The Election Recap: July 25, 2022

Welcome back to The Election Recap, your weekly, one-stop shop for the last seven days of midterms news. Let's get into it:. Perhaps the biggest midterms story of the last week comes from Maryland, where the former President Donald Trump-backed candidate Dan Cox prevailed in the Republican gubernatorial primary against Kelly Schulz, a former Larry Hogan administration official hand-selected for the nomination by the outgoing GOP governor himself. Notably, Democrats had actually boosted Cox, hoping for the opportunity to handily juxtapose his extremism against a more moderate-looking liberal candidate in the fall (The Week's Grayson Quay has written an excellent explainer on the tactic, known as the "pied piper" strategy). Hogan's not having it: On Wednesday, he argued that Trump "selfishly colluded" with a Democratic group to defeat Schulz, thus potentially costing the GOP the governorship, Politico reports. And on Sunday, he told ABC he won't support Cox. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ticket, Oprah-endorsed author Wes Moore was finally named winner of the Democratic nod late Friday night, after absentee and mail-in ballots were counted.
ELECTIONS

