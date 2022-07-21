Abbott, Texans push back against Washington, D.C. mayor's claims over illegal immigration

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Stephen Buyer was arrested Monday in Indiana on charges related to an insider trading case brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission in Manhattan federal court, according to a spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. Buyer, a Republican who represented Indiana from 1993 through 2011 and served on committees with oversight over the telecommunications industry, was identified Monday in court documents as someone who misappropriated secrets he learned as a consultant to make about $350,000 illegally. In a civil case brought by the SEC against Buyer, he was described as making purchases of Sprint securities in March 2018 just a day after attending a golf outing with a T-Mobile executive who told him about the company’s then nonpublic plan to acquire Sprint.

