Cleveland, OH

Two receivers join Browns workout with Rosen, McCarron

By Jared Mueller
 3 days ago
The Cleveland Browns worked out a total of four players in advance of the opening of training camp for the team. Quarterbacks Josh Rosen and A.J. McCarron get the headlines due to their position and name value. Rosen, a former first-round pick, and McCarron, a player Hue Jackson really wanted the team to trade for, were two of the limited supply of quarterbacks available at this point.

Rosen was signed following the workout.

The team needed players for Rosen and McCarron to throw to for the session on Thursday so two receivers were brought in. Darrius Shepherd and Derrick Dillon caught passes from the pair in Berea.

The 5’11” Shepherd was with the Green Bay Packers for two seasons starting in 2019 before bouncing around on practice squads in 2021. In two seasons with the Packers, Shepherd was targeted 10 times, hauling in six of those passes for 47 yards.

He spent time with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL this year.

Also standing 5’11”, Dillon is known for his speed. He ran a 4.29 at LSU’s pro day. Already 26, Dillon left LSU in 2019 with 51 catches in 31 career games.

Both receivers were likely brought in to help the team evaluate Rosen and McCarron but are names to keep in mind if injuries decimate the team’s depth.

Why does Kirby Smart want to move the Florida-Georgia game?

One of the topics from this week’s SEC media days that is sure to come up in the future is the location of the annual Florida-Georgia game. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart got the ball rolling on Wednesday with his comments against the game being held in Jacksonville, but first-year Florida coach Billy Napier said he’d like to experience the game before handing out any definitive opinions to the media.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
