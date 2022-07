CONCORD (KPIX) -- The first day of school is just weeks away in the Mount Diablo Unified School District but the district still doesn't have enough teachers for all of its classrooms.The district held a job fair Thursday night.It offered hiring bonuses and hired on the spot to make sure each classroom has a teacher by the time kids return on Aug. 11.Walter Biddick heard about the event from his wife. "She told me about the signing bonus and I was like, yeah, I'll give it a shot and (see) what they have to offer."Biddick was hired on the spot...

