Meet The Cast Of “Maggie”

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since The Pianist was released in theaters. But on the 20th anniversary of its release, fans and critics alike are calling for a rewatch of this timeless classic. Starring Adrien Brody as Wladyslaw Szpilman, the film tells the true story of a Polish Jew pianist who survived the Holocaust. A critically acclaimed movie, The Pianist earned positive reviews during its premiere. Decent Films wrote a positive review of the movie: “Polanski has finally faced his demons and made a film of almost ferocious objectivity — a film devoid of even the smell of polemicism, sentimentality, melodrama, or cliché. Not a celebration of the human spirit, resisting both deceptive moral uplift and despairing moral nihilism, neither demonizing the Germans nor lionizing the Jews, The Pianist is a work of exquisite restraint. Any misstep might have resulted in reducing the horror of genocide to a prop in a morality-play, but Polanski surefootedly avoids every trap and temptation in his path.” Another review from Cole Smithey wrote: “Roman Polanski’s “The Pianist” is the director’s finest achievement, and elevates Adrien Brody (Oscar win for Best Actor 2002) to eminence in his representation of Wladyslaw Szpilman, a Polish Jew who survived the Nazi occupation of Warsaw. Polanski himself was orphaned as a 7 year-old boy during the bombing of Warsaw; he escaped through a hole in a barbed wire fence. Polanski uses his familiarity with the horrific subject matter in an unsentimental way to depict an occupation that diminished 10,000 Polish Jews living in Warsaw to 20 over a period of four years.”
