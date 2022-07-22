ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet The Cast Of “Maggie”

By A.E. Oats
Cover picture for the articleA new comedy TV show dropped on Hulu earlier this month to critical acclaim from reviewers and regular audiences alike. Titled Maggie, the show was originally set to premiere on ABC before being moved to Hulu. The show is written and executive-produced by Justin Adler and Maggie Mull. Adler previously worked...

Meet The Cast Of “Bad Monkey”

Apple TV+ is adding another one to their already-impressive lineup of TV dramas. Titled Bad Monkeys, the series is created and executive-produced by TV veteran Bill Lawrence, who created such shows as Scrubs, Cougar Town, Spin City, Ground Floor, and Ted Lasso, and wrote for others like The Nanny and Boy Meets World. Bad Monkeys is based on a 2013 novel of the same name by Carl Hiaasen. Apple’s press release describes the plot of the show as follows: “Bad Monkey” tells the story of Andrew Yancy (played by Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey.” Bad Monkey promises to feature an A-list of cast members, many of whom have worked in prestigious projects in the past. If you want to learn more about the cast members of the series, read ahead. Here are the actors set to appear in the upcoming TV series Bad Monkey.
Ratings: Riverdale Dips Ahead of Finale, Big Brother Eviction Tops Sunday

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV ratings, The CW’s Riverdale this Sunday dipped to 240,000 total viewers and its first 0.0 rating in four weeks, ahead of its July 31 season finale. CBS’ two-hour Big Brother (averaging 3.3 mil/0.6) dominated Sunday in the demo, while a 60 Minutes rerun delivered the night’s biggest audience (5.7 mil). Over on ABC, Celeb Family Feud (4 mil/0.4) dipped week-to-week, while The Final Straw (2.4 mil/0.3) and $100,000 Pyramid (2.9 mil/0.4) were steady, NBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? (1.9 mil/0.2) was steady, while track and field world championship coverage...
Whatever Happened to The Cast of Smart Guy?

If you were around during the late 1990s, there’s a good chance you remember the TV series Smart Guy. The series starred Tahj Mowry as T.J. Henderson, a young genius who started high school at just 10 years old. Despite his intelligence, he faced lots of challenges adjusting to his new environment. Even though it was relatively short-lived, it left a lasting impact on many viewers. In the more than 20 years since the series aired its last episode, lots of people have wondered what became of the show’s stars. While some of them have continued to make appearances on our screens, others have essentially faded from the spotlight. Keep reading to find out whatever happened to the cast of Smart Guy.
Michonne And Rick Will Be Getting Their Own Spinoff Series

If you’re a Walking Dead fan, you probably miss former lead characters, Rick Grimes and Michonne. Better yet, how about Richonne? Okay, so I’ll be honest, I wasn’t too big on their romance. As a Walking Dead fan who stuck with the comics, I was hoping for Rick to actually end up with Andrea. But of course, Andrea was untimely killed off in the finale of season 3, so that romance never happened. Fans who read the comics were left wondering who would be the next fling for our guy Rick Grimes. And in an unexpected flip flop from the comics, the show decided to make Rick and Michonne a couple in season 6. The final season we all saw Rick in was season 9, where he finally got to form some kind of family.
Whatever Happened to Angelique Bates?

When people think of Nickelodeon during the 1990s, All That is probably the first live-action show that comes to mind. The sketch comedy series for kids debuted in 1994 and finished its original run in 2000. With a cast full of creative, funny, and talented young people, the series became a launching point for stars like Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. However, there are also several cast members who disappeared from the spotlight after being on the show, and Angelique Bates is one of them. Bates was one of the show’s original cast members, and she was also the first to leave. Despite her short time on the show, Angelique left behind a legacy that hasn’t been forgotten. As a result, many people have wondered what became of her in the years since the show. Keep reading to find out whatever happened to Angelique Bates.
‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff Poses for Adorable ‘Casual’ Pics With Daughter Honey James

Ducky Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff became the proud mom to her daughter Honey James on May 14th of last year. Since then, it has become very obvious that she adores her new family role. Ahead of the weekend, Robertson Huff took to Instagram with an adorable new set of photos featuring herself and her daughter Honey, courtesy of the duo’s “super cute date.”
The Russo brothers will not direct the Phase 6 Avengers movies

Marvel blew all expectations out of the water at its San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday. The studio not only confirmed that MCU Phase 5 is starting next year but also revealed every movie and series coming in Phase 5. We also got a preview of Phase 6, which will feature two Avengers movies releasing in the same year.
Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter, Dannielynn, 15, Reunites With Janet Jackson At Concert

Janet Jackson met with her biggest fan on Sunday. “After hours of singing, dancing, and sweating through the [Cincinatti Music Festival], we got to hang with [Janet, 56],” Larry Birkhead captioned a photo he posted on July 24. The picture showed Janet posing between Larry, 49, and Dannielynn Birkhead, the 15-year-old daughter of Larry and Anna Nicole Smith. Dannielynn had the biggest smile on her face while she stood next to Janet, who sported a tan jumpsuit following her performance. Dannielynn looked like a young emo-punk rocker with her Dr. Martens and safety-pin gloves.
'Titanic' and 'The Omen' actor David Warner dies at 80

July 25 (UPI) -- David Warner, a veteran British actor known for his roles in Titanic, The Omen and the Star Trek franchise, has died at the age of 80. Warner's family confirmed his death in a statement to the BBC, telling the publication that he had passed away Sunday in a nursing home following a battle with cancer.
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Murder At Yellowstone City”

Murder at Yellowstone City starring Gabriel Byrne, Isaiah Mustafa, Thomas Jane, and Anna Camp hit theaters last June 24, 2022. The gripping Western tale tells the story of a former slave who arrives in the titular town of Yellowstone City, Montana. Upon his arrival, he tries to make a new life for himself in a town that is anything but welcoming. As he struggles to find his place in this hostile environment, he must also contend with the dangerous elements of the wild frontier and must find a way to stop the violence and bring peace to Yellowstone City. Featuring an all-star cast and stunning cinematography, Murder at Yellowstone City is a must-see film for fans of the Western genre. Variety published a review of the film giving particular praise to the well-executed fusion of genres saying, “director Richard Gray’s well-crafted and handsomely mounted indie is as much a solidly constructed mystery as it is it a conventionally satisfying oater, with much to recommend to fans of either genre who rarely get to sample such a mix.” If you enjoyed the thrill of Murder at Yellowstone City, here are five movies belonging to the same western genre that is sure to entertain you on your next movie night.
Why Is It So Hard to Get Doctor Doom Right?

It’s kind of tough to wonder how some characters are so easy to bring to the big screen for a live-action movie, and how some are so difficult to get right. Fans are bound to disagree quite often about what works and what doesn’t, especially when it comes to comic book characters, who change quite often when it comes to their appearance and their function within their world. Someone like Doctor Doom comes across as an oddity though, since no one has managed to nail his character correctly at this time, and in a lot of ways it doesn’t feel as though it should be this tough, does it? He’s a despot from Latveria, he’s arrogant, rich, and steeped in the mystic arts. He’s a genius, he hates Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four and they were rivals from way back. How in the world is this so difficult? That remains a great question since the first time that the villain was brought forth in a way that fans at least tried to consider. We’re not going to mention the attempt made in 1994 since a lot of folks are willing to sweep that one under the rug.
“The Pianist” Turns 20 In 2022

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since The Pianist was released in theaters. But on the 20th anniversary of its release, fans and critics alike are calling for a rewatch of this timeless classic. Starring Adrien Brody as Wladyslaw Szpilman, the film tells the true story of a Polish Jew pianist who survived the Holocaust. A critically acclaimed movie, The Pianist earned positive reviews during its premiere. Decent Films wrote a positive review of the movie: “Polanski has finally faced his demons and made a film of almost ferocious objectivity — a film devoid of even the smell of polemicism, sentimentality, melodrama, or cliché. Not a celebration of the human spirit, resisting both deceptive moral uplift and despairing moral nihilism, neither demonizing the Germans nor lionizing the Jews, The Pianist is a work of exquisite restraint. Any misstep might have resulted in reducing the horror of genocide to a prop in a morality-play, but Polanski surefootedly avoids every trap and temptation in his path.” Another review from Cole Smithey wrote: “Roman Polanski’s “The Pianist” is the director’s finest achievement, and elevates Adrien Brody (Oscar win for Best Actor 2002) to eminence in his representation of Wladyslaw Szpilman, a Polish Jew who survived the Nazi occupation of Warsaw. Polanski himself was orphaned as a 7 year-old boy during the bombing of Warsaw; he escaped through a hole in a barbed wire fence. Polanski uses his familiarity with the horrific subject matter in an unsentimental way to depict an occupation that diminished 10,000 Polish Jews living in Warsaw to 20 over a period of four years.”
Magneto Will Lead The X-Men In The ’97 Series

Have you X-Men fans ever wondered what would the team be like if Magneto were to lead them? That sounds hard to believe, but something like that has happened before. And guess what? It’s about to happen on the small-screen. By golly, this is a great time to be a Marvel fan. For all you ’90s kids out there who grew up watching the old X-Men cartoon, first of all, you were born at the right time in cartoon history. That has got to be the best Marvel cartoon ever put on the small-screen. Sure, an argument can be made that the ’90s Spider-Man cartoon rivals it, but if you ask me, the X-Men cartoon reigns supreme. And honestly, what’s not to love about it?
Movie Review: The Convent

Some movies aren’t meant to be great, but even if they’re meant to be cheap, schlocky stories one can’t help but think that they’re also supposed to be somewhat entertaining. The Convent is, well, something to watch when there’s absolutely nothing else, or when someone figures that they’re ready to take a look at something that is bad on purpose. Yes, such movies do still exist and to be fair, these types of movies do entertain those that don’t judge what they watch too harshly. With this movie though, judgment is kind of expected, no matter that it’s rather easy to guess that it’s the type of movie that isn’t going to leave a lot of survivors if any. Beginning with the retelling of how a young woman named Christine went ape on a convent full of nuns and priests, killing them all in what looks like a fit of rage, the story kicks off in a manner that makes Christine look like an unrepentant killer that somehow escaped justice many years before. With the emergence of several frat boys and three attractive women though, one can easily imagine where this movie is going.
The Five Best Real Housewives Returns of All Time

Two full seasons without Tamra Judge showing her face – and her drama – on the Real Housewives of Orange County is more than enough. Fans miss the feisty blonde with the big personality, but we have some good news. Rumor has it Judge is making her bay back to the reality show that made her famous. RHONY Jill Zarin started the rumor when she videoed herself on social media. She’s since deleted her post. “Tamra’s coming back and my friend Vicki Gunvalson’s not happy,” she said. Judge did say something in return using some colorful language. “Go f*** yourself @jillzarin! You thirsty b****”.
“Road To Perdition” Turns 20 In 2022

This July, Road To Perdition turns 20 years old. In honor of the milestone anniversary, we’re taking a look back at this neo-noir crime classic and why it’s worth rewatching all these years later. The film tells the story of Michael Sullivan (Tom Hanks), a hitman who is seeking revenge on the men who killed his son. It’s an intense, engrossing drama that is sure to keep you hooked until the very end. The movie was well-regarded during its release, with The Wall Street Journal‘s Joe Morgenstern writing: “What makes the movie pay off is moving pictures of real action and of intimate scenes between man and boy that are all the more moving for being understated.” A grossly underrated film, here are a few reasons why you should rewatch Road To Perdition on its 20th anniversary:
