Mckeesport, PA

2 McKeesport men charged after allegedly assaulting, robbing 90-year-old woman

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two McKeesport men have been charged after allegedly robbing a 90-year-old woman and assaulting her in her home.

According to Elizabeth Township police, officers were dispatched to the woman’s address.

Once officers arrived on scene, the victim said she was watching TV in her living room shortly before 2 a.m. Her TV went off, and the woman heard banging on her door.

Police said her door was kicked open and two adult males entered the home. One of the men allegedly demanded the victim to say where her valuables were, while the other began going through the home.

Jewelry was taken from the bedroom.

Before leaving the woman’s home, police said one of the men sprayed her with hot sauce and alcohol while the other smashed her home phone on the floor.

Investigation showed that the victim’s home phone line and cable line were cut before the men entered the home.

Investigators used surveillance cameras to determine the men fled the area in a mini van after leaving the scene.

Police located the suspects, 57-year-old William Aschmeller and 45-year-old Carl Mathews, and arrested them.

Both Aschmeller and Matthews have been charged with burglary, robbery and assault.

They are both in Allegheny County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
93K+
Followers
119K+
Post
29M+
Views
