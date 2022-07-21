Emmett Till’s Childhood Chicago Home To Receive Landmark Funding

CHICAGO (AP) — Emmett Till’s Chicago home is one of more than two dozen historically significant sites that will share $3 million in grant money from a preservation organization. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund announced the grants on Tuesday. It marks the fifth year that the group has doled out money to make sure the sites — some well known and others obscure — aren’t lost to history. The sites and organizations to receive the grant money are all over the country. In 1955, Till left the home he shared with his mother, Mamie Till Mobley, to visit relatives in Mississippi. There, he was abducted and killed — an event that helped galvanize the civil rights movement.
Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, once a vibrant, affordable community in the Near North Side of Chicago, sought to prove what public housing projects could offer. Popularly known as the setting for the iconic film Candyman, Cabrini-Green’s history of neglect, racism, and government corruption led the housing projects into disrepair. After...
“NOBODY SHOULD GO TO BED HUNGRY,” says Mother Flowers. Over one thousand people are expected to pay their respects to the woman who was known as “Chicago’s Community Mother,” Ms. Geraldine Flowers. Mother Flowers passed away on Thursday, July 14th at home following a brief illness.
They aim to intervene and stop violence in Chicago, but street outreach workers often face gun violence themselves. A recent study by Northwestern University and SUNY Albany polled 181 people from 15 organizations in the city.
At the intersection of Kenwood’s 49th and Chicago Beach drives, a new honorary parkway pays tribute to a legendary Black scholar, historian and journalist. “Lerone Bennett Jr. Parkway” was a project of his daughter, Joy Bennett, and stands at the intersection of the late Bennett’s home of 30 years. During his lifetime, Bennett was instrumental in covering the Civil Rights Movement and is credited with bringing Black oral history into the world of journalism and academia.
Two years after losing her 9-year old son to gun violence, a Chicago mother continues on her mission to help children on the city’s near north side. Jalisa Ford launched the 1 JAR Foundation after her son, Janari Ricks, was shot and killed while playing outside the Cabrini Green row homes. She appeared on the […]
Over the past 20 to 30 years, bed bugs have become a larger and larger worldwide problem. Small, oval brown insects, they live on the blood of animals, including humans. Their bites can result in skin rashes, blisters, allergic symptoms and, not surprisingly, psychological effects (specifically anxiety, stress and insomnia).
CHICAGO — Three people attending a funeral on Saturday were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a Chicago church, authorities said. The victims were at the Universal Community Missionary Baptist Church in the city’s Roseland neighborhood when shots rang out at about 2:30 p.m. CDT, WLS-TV reported. Family...
Now, Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting that left Christian dead and two other victims injured on the 11400 block of South Vincennes Avenue. The other victims, a 31-year-old man and a...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, police confirm. The teen was near a parking lot in the 5900 block of South Indiana Avenue around 6 p.m. when he was shot. He was struck in the abdomen and transported to Comer Children's Hospital.The boy was initially reported in critical condition but was later pronounced dead, Chicago Police said. No one is in custody as detectives investigate.
HUMBOLDT PARK — Humboldt Park’s steel Puerto Rican flags are Chicago’s newest landmarks. The City Council signed off on the landmark designation Wednesday, the final hurdle in a regulatory process that began this spring with broad community support. Erected in 1995 as a gateway to Humboldt Park’s...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least three people were shot outside a church on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday afternoon. It happened in the 0-100 block of East 108th Street around 2:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department. The three men were leaving a funeral service when a gray sedan drove by and someone inside started shooting, striking the victims who were standing outside. A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen shoulder and leg and was transported to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition. A 37-year-old man was struck in the upper thigh and was also transported to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition. A 25-year-old man was shot in the back and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.No one is in custody as detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Production of the FX series “Justified: City Primeval” has been put on hold after four cars engaged in a gun battle smashed through barricades and onto the set. According to The Chicago Journal, the incident happened Wednesday night near Douglas Park where star Timothy Olyphant, reprising his role as U.S. Marshal […]
CHICAGO - Chicago police say robbers are luring victims in West Englewood with promises of a motorbike or ATV for sale. Police said that last Sunday, victims were targeted twice in the same neighborhood in the same way. The robberies happened on the. 6800 Block of South Ada Street on...
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a small tornado has touched down in suburban Chicago. Snapped trees and minor damage to roofs in Naperville were reported Saturday, meteorologist Todd Kluber said. The tornado touched down about 5:40 a.m. and was part of thunderstorms that...
BIN: Black Information Network, the 24/7 comprehensive national audio news service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective, is now live on Chicago’s BIN 640 AM, and officially made its debut on Thursday, July 14th at 1 p.m. CT.
CHICAGO (CBS) – Oak Park police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Lake Street around 10:45 p.m. Officers responded to calls of shots fired on Lake Street and Lombard Avenue. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive man face down near his vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen, according to police.
Comments / 0