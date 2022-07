School policies help students and staff to manage asthma and support lung health. Vermont Business Magazine The Department of Health has awarded five Vermont schools the designation of “Asthma Friendly Schools” for their efforts to implement health policies and practices to help students manage their asthma, prevent asthma attacks and avoid missed school days. Windsor School in Windsor County was recognized with Gold-Level status. Schools awarded Silver-Level status are Braintree Elementary and Brookfield Elementary in Orange County, Currier Memorial School in Rutland County, and Doty Memorial School in Washington County. The awardees were nominated by community champions and school nurses.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO