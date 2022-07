Aaron Rodgers has been terrorizing opposing defenses for almost 15 seasons under center in Green Bay. One anonymous defensive coordinator is apparently very tired of dealing with the legend and can't wait for when he either retires or at least drops out of the top tier of quarterbacks, if that is even possible. "I can't wait to rate him as a 2. That will be, like, the favorite day of my career," the anonymous coach told The Athletic's Mike Sando.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO