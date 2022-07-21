ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons' Deion Jones lands on PUP for start of training camp

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, whose status for the opening of training camp had been uncertain following offseason shoulder surgery, was placed on the physically unable...

www.foxsports.com

The Spun

College Football Coach's Wife Implicated In Recruiting Scandal

Jeremy Pruitt made recruiting violations a family affair in Knoxville. According to the NCAA's notice of allegations released on Friday, Pruitt's wife, Casey, was involved in the 18 Level-1 infractions levied against the Volunteers program. Pruitt and his wife allegedly paid recruits more than $12,000 in cash, arranged fishing trips,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Cut Notable Quarterback On Sunday

The Jaguars have made a couple of notable moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. Jacksonville has reportedly cut rookie quarterback E.J. Perry. Perry, a rookie quarterback out of Boston College and Brown, was given a big-time undrafted free agent deal by Jacksonville. However, the Jaguars have released Perry to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Nick Chubb Is Going Viral With His Massive Weightlifting

With NFL training camps starting to open up, the Cleveland Browns are starting to come to grips with what it may take to fight for a playoff spot if and when quarterback Deshaun Watson gets suspended. One thing it will take is winning ugly, which means they will need to...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former Navy Star QB Has Reportedly Retired From NFL

Former Navy standout Malcolm Perry has reportedly retired from the NFL after three seasons in the league. The New England Patriots placed the 25-year-old wide receiver on the reserved/retired list on Friday. He was a "longshot" to make the Pats' 2022 roster, per NFL insider Mike Reiss. Perry was a...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
247Sports

Conference realignment: Rose Bowl officials say USC, UCLA defections to Big Ten were 'unexpected'

USC and UCLA's decision to defect from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten Conference effective 2024 was one that caught much of the college football community by surprise. That includes officials overseeing the Rose Bowl Game, traditionally a Pac-12 vs. Big Ten matchup that now faces plenty of its own questions with the Pac-12 potentially going on life support.
PASADENA, CA
On3.com

4-star LB Malik Bryant delaying commitment

Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star linebacker Malik Bryant will not be committing today. The top-60 prospect has called off his announcement since he believes he is not ready to make a decision yet. Bryant has not set a new date for his commitment. He is waiting to see how he feels...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Announcer Reportedly Close To Landing New Job

Longtime ESPN broadcaster Jason Benetti is reportedly deep in talks with Fox Sports to land a job as their No. 2 college football announcer, per the Chicago Sun-Times. Benetti calls mostly Group of Five college football games for ESPN. This new gig at Fox — the primary rights holder for the Big 10 — would give him the opportunity to cover more high-profile contests.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Atlanta Mike Soroka injury update

The Atlanta Braves kick off the second half of the season this weekend in a series against the reeling Angels. The club currently sits 1.5 games behind the division-leading Mets with the trade deadline approaching. Many have speculated Alex Anthopoulos will target righty relief arms and lefty bats to platoon in the outfield, but the team could be welcoming back a bevy of injured players to fill those spots.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Troubling J.K. Dobbins News

The Baltimore Ravens have a slew of key players on their PUP list as training camp gets underway — including running back J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins suffered a torn ACL prior to the 2021 NFL season. There was originally optimism that Dobbins would be able to return to the field...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL alternate uniforms, helmets: Eagles, Bengals, Cowboys and more

The 2022 NFL season is right around the corner, and football fans are going to be treated to some fresh looks when their teams take the field this fall. That is thanks to the league amending its helmet policy, allowing teams more flexibility with their uniforms. Any team wanting to add a second helmet will have to make that decision by July 31, and several have already rolled in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Madden NFL 23 quarterback rankings stir up controversy

Once again, the annual Madden ratings are reeking havoc across the NFL. EA Sports, the publisher of the famed video game franchise, unveiled its player ratings this week ahead of the upcoming Madden NFL 23 release on Aug. 19 — and there is no shortage of mixed feelings when it comes to the quarterback results, in particular.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball offers 2024 five-star point guard

The UNC basketball program has extended an offer out to five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau, making him the latest prospect to receive an offer in the 2024 class from the Tar Heels. Andrew Slater of Pro Insight tweeted out the news on Friday afternoon with Cadeau confirming it with a Retweet shortly after. The Branson, Missouri native is a five-star point guard that is ranked No. 7 overall, No. 1 point guard and the No. 1 player in the state of Missouri per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. With UNC’s offer, Cadeau now has 13 offers in his recruitment as programs like Texas...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX Sports

Who will be this season's college football breakout player?

The 2022-23 college football season is right around the corner, and one can't help but wonder which players are on the verge of stardom. We recently took a look at which squads boast the best offenses and the best defenses, but we're switching gears and diving into which players are primed for a breakout season.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors back surprising team to win Super Bowl, COY

In the unpredictable and fun world of sports betting, a surprising NFL team is getting some recent play from bettors to have a monster season, including bets on this franchise winning its first Super Bowl. How much of a long shot would that be? The last time this team won...
NFL
FOX Sports

Willis lone Titans' draft pick unsigned with McCreary's deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have only one draft pick still unsigned after agreeing to terms Friday with cornerback Roger McCreary. The Titans report for training camp Tuesday with quarterback Malik Willis unsigned. He was their second selection in the third round at No. 86 overall out of Liberty.
NASHVILLE, TN

