Falcons' Deion Jones lands on PUP for start of training camp

The UNC basketball program has extended an offer out to five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau, making him the latest prospect to receive an offer in the 2024 class from the Tar Heels. Andrew Slater of Pro Insight tweeted out the news on Friday afternoon with Cadeau confirming it with a Retweet shortly after. The Branson, Missouri native is a five-star point guard that is ranked No. 7 overall, No. 1 point guard and the No. 1 player in the state of Missouri per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. With UNC’s offer, Cadeau now has 13 offers in his recruitment as programs like Texas...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO