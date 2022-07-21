ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel casts Wesley Snipes, Alison Brie and Maya Hawke in new animated show

By Fay Watson
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Marvel has confirmed an all-star cast will be joining the new animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The stellar guest actors were announced at San Diego Comic-Con with the line-up including everyone from Blade ’s Wesley Snipes to Stranger Things star Maya Hawke.

Based on Marvel’s comic books, the show will focus on a 13-year-old super-genius called Lunella Lafayette (voiced by Diamond White) alongside her 10-tonne T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore). Her genius allows her to build all sorts of impressive gadgets, including one allowing her to bring the dinosaur into modern-day New York City.

The show is currently planned for release in 2023 on the Disney Channel and Disney Plus , but it’s the voice cast that really gets us excited. Alongside Snipes and Hawke, the show will also feature GLOW’s Alison Brie, Hamilton ’s Daveed Diggs, and Marvel’s Cobie Smulders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ShKq_0goMPYeI00

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

Andy Cohen, Jennifer Hudson, and Cliff "Method Man" Smith complete the guest cast. While recurring stars include Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore, and Craig Robinson.

Marvel released a first look at the show where Lunella is attempting to stop some criminals up to no good. However, nothing seems to be going right as the teenager calls on her pals Devil Dinosaur and Casey (Libe Barer) to help her out.

This is just the beginning of Marvel’s announcements at SDCC as Kevin Feige and the gang prepare for their Hall H appearance. We’ve been speculating about what could be announced , but make sure to check out our San Diego Comic-Con schedule so you don’t miss a moment.

