ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas school shooting: Bo Jackson helped pay for Uvalde funerals

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27u8i4_0goMNmYe00

AUSTIN, Texas — Former two-sport star Bo Jackson helped pay for the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers killed at a Texas elementary school in May.

According to The Associated Press, Jackson, who won the Heisman Trophy while playing football for Auburn University in 1985, revealed himself as one of the previously anonymous donors who helped pay the funeral expenses for the victims killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m getting old,” Jackson, 59, a father of three and a grandfather, told the AP. “It’s just not right for parents to bury their kids. It’s just not right.

“I know every family there probably works their butts off just to do what they do. ... The last thing they needed was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened.”

Jackson, who starred in the NFL and played major league baseball during the 1980s, and 1990s, said he has driven through Uvalde “many times” and stopped to eat or buy groceries before traveling farther west to visit a friend’s ranch for hunting trips, the AP reported.

Three days after the shooting, Jackson and a friend -- whom he did not identify -- met briefly with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and gave him a check for $170,000, offering to pay for all of the victims’ funeral expenses.

The governor announced the donation as an anonymous gift during a news conference on May 27, according to the AP.

“We didn’t want media,” Jackson told the AP. “No one knew we were there.”

It was the first time Jackson had spoken publicly about visiting Uvalde to make the donation.

“Uvalde is a town that sticks in your mind. Just the name,” Jackson told the AP. “I don’t know a soul there. It just touched me.”

Abbott’s office said Jackson’s money was “quickly directed to cover funeral costs” through OneStar, a nonprofit created to further volunteerism and community service in Texas, including Uvalde relief efforts.

“The true spirit of our nation is Americans lifting up one another in times of need and hardship,” Abbott said. “In a truly selfless act, Bo covered all funeral expenses for the victims’ families so they would have one less thing to worry about as they grieved.”

Jackson tweeted a plea hours after the 18-year-old gunman opened fire at the school.

“America ... let’s please stop all the nonsense,” he tweeted. “Please pray for all victims. If you hear something, say something. We aren’t supposed to bury our children. I’m praying for all of the families around the country who have lost loved ones to senseless shootings. This cannot continue.”

When asked to elaborate on the “This cannot continue,” Jackson declined, saying only that he wrote what he meant.

“I don’t want to turn this into anything (but) what it is,” he told the AP. “I was just trying (with the donation) to put a little sunshine in someone’s cloud, a very dark cloud.”

Alexandria Aniyah “Lexi” Rubio (ABC News)

Photos: Texas school shooting victims remembered at Uvalde vigil Esmeralda Bravo, 63, sheds tears while holding a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Judge: Georgia probe prosecutor can't question fake elector

ATLANTA — (AP) — The prosecutor who's investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia cannot question a lawmaker who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump won the state, a judge ruled Monday. Superior Court Judge...
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Nursing seal attacks, injures swimmer in Hawaii

WAIKIKI, Hawaii — A swimmer is recovering from injuries after she was attacked by a seal at a Waikiki beach in a violent confrontation that was caught on camera. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser obtained video of the unidentified woman swimming at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki. The video shows the swimmer going near a roped-off area where a Hawaiian monk seal was known to be nursing a pup.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
WHIO Dayton

Heat wave to hit Northwest as Northeast sees some relief

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave just as the Northeastern part of the United States will soon see a slight break in extreme temperatures. In Washington state and Oregon temperatures are forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius)...
PORTLAND, OR
WHIO Dayton

Former GOP congressman arrested on insider trading charges

NEW YORK — Former GOP Rep. Steve Buyer was arrested Monday on insider trading charges. According to the complaint, Buyer, who has done consulting work since leaving Congress in 2011, "misappropriated material non-public information that he learned as a consultant and used [it] ... to place timely, profitable securities trades in brokerage accounts in his own name and the names of others."
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
WHIO Dayton

Sen. Manchin isolating after positive COVID test

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the West Virginia lawmaker tweeted Monday. The 74-year-old Democrat said he's fully vaccinated and boosted. “I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Funerals#School Shooting#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#Auburn University#Robb Elementary School
WHIO Dayton

Legionella bacteria discovered in Oakwood schools water

OAKWOOD — Legionella has been found in Oakwood schools following its annual testing of the water supply system throughout the district, according to a notification sent to families this week. After receiving results Wednesday, the district said legionella bacteria was found at OJH/OHS and Smith Elementary. Following the recommendations...
OAKWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
90K+
Followers
116K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy