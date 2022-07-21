The smart and stylish hat accessory you didn’t know you needed

When the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) was established in 1990, setting design requirements that public and commercial spaces have wheelchair lifts, curb ramps, and handrails, among other elements, it sparked a new conversation about what it means for a space to be accessible. But somewhere along the way, our personal homes largely got left out of the conversation. For many in the disabled community, or those who are injured or aging in place, adaptive design has translated to multiple trips to specialty furniture stores, pricey custom orders, and settling for hospital-looking interiors. Pottery Barn is out to make accessible design, well, more accessible. Its newest collection dropped today and offers items like grab bars and pivot mirrors that are not only chic but make everyone’s life better. Ahead, a look at four of the standout ADA-compliant pieces from the launch.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO