Jack Hermansson has no hard feelings towards Chris Curtis. On Saturday, Hermansson faced Curtis in the co-main event of UFC London and won a unanimous decision victory where he moved around Curtis and picked him off with kicks and long-range punches. After the final horn sounded, Hermansson and Curtis got into a minor altercation, exchanging words in the center of the cage with Curtis flipping Hermansson off. In his post-fight interview, Hermansson explained that adrenaline got the better of him in the moment causing him to say something, and later speaking with reporters backstage, “The Joker” apologized for the incident, saying he hopes to have a chance to speak with Curtis about it soon.

UFC ・ 21 HOURS AGO