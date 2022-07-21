Accused rapist of Ohio 10-year-old that had to get abortion indicted
According to NBC4i, The Columbus man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl has now been indicted on two different counts, a Franklin County prosecutor said Thursday.
Two charges of rape against Gerson Fuentes, 27, came through a filing from the Franklin County Grand Jury, according to Prosecuting Attorney G. Gary Tyack. Fuentes was previously arrested after police took a DNA swab from him when he confessed about the crime, according to an affidavit.
The indictment against Fuentes states that he raped the victim two separate times: once between January 1 and May 11, and the other on May 12. Tyack went added on that the victim was actually nine when the two sexual assaults happened.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
The Latest:
- Black News Channel Gets Second Chance Thanks To Byron Allen
- Youth Athletes Enduring Extreme Heat An Overlooked Area Of Environmental Injustice Could Lead To Lawsuits
- Commentary: Steve Bannon’s Conviction Is Emblematic Of How White Supremacy Dodges Real Accountability
- Rep. Louie Gohmert Is Big Mad That Diamond And Silk Allegedly Paid To Clout Chase And Didn’t Get Their Money’s Worth
- Why is mask advisory returning for Columbus?
- How much rent has increased in Columbus and Cincinnati this past year
- Jayland Walker’s Family Wants The DOJ To Takeover Investigation Into His Killing
- ‘It’s Not Real Until It Hits The Streets’: VP Harris Touts Benefits Of Affordable Connectivity Program
- Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases break 50,000 in 2 weeks
- Accused rapist of Ohio 10-year-old that had to get abortion indicted
Comments / 2