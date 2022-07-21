ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Rolling Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Rolling Cash 5” game were:

06-07-15-22-34

(six, seven, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor supported by Donald Trump, a former two-term lieutenant governor endorsed by dozens of lawmakers and a state representative pushing for decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election results largely agreed on most issues in their first debate Sunday, The debate between Trump-backed Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun came just over two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. A Marquette University Law School poll last month showed Michels and Kleefish in a tight race, with the winner advancing to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Takeaways from Sunday’s debate: DECERTIFICATION OF 2020 ELECTION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

