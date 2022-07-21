ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Minnesota WEEKLY #FISHING UPDATE – JULY 21, 2022

Cover picture for the articleShallow locations are able to hold walleyes all season long in hotter summers like the one we’re currently experiencing, especially if there is good weed growth and an abundance of food available. Many anglers are reporting muskies and bass in shallow structures this week as well. Bites are...

