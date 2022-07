It looks like the legal battle between exes Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has just entered a new chapter. A day after Heard filed her appeal on Thursday, Depp followed up with an appeal of his own. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor will challenge the verdict that awarded his ex-wife $2 million at the conclusion of their messy and sensational defamation trial in June. Depp initially won $15 million in damages, but that sum was reduced to about $10.4 million in accordance with Virginia’s statutory limit.

