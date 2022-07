Time is running out on the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, and Scott Piercy knows it. With the 3M Open one of three remaining events before the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, the 43-year-old finds himself on the wrong side of the top 125 bubble, sitting 138th in points entering the week at TPC Twin Cities. It’s why he has been so aggressive in changing things up in Minnesota: new driver, new putter, new caddie and, unfortunately, new shoes.

