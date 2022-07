Everyone’s favorite killer doll is back, and he’s not coming alone, as seen in the newly released trailer for the upcoming second season of the USA Network‘s Chucky. The teaser (watch below) was unveiled during San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend and shows the surviving teens of Season 1, Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), as they attempt to return to regular life at their new Catholic school. But the demonic doll isn’t done tormenting these terrified teends just yet. “Wanna pray?” he cackles as he ambushes one of the school’s nuns.

