OMAHA — COVID-19 is likely to remain a nuisance for Nebraska schools in the coming school year, according to Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt. Local school officials should prepare for “some type of wave” similar to what hit schools and communities in the past, Blomstedt said. The biggest impact of the disease could be on staffing, as some schools wrestle with shortages of teachers and substitutes.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO