MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Board paved the way for a gun buyback program Thursday. The board approved a resolution to provide funding for the program, which will be run by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department. The event, tentatively scheduled for August 13, gives residents a chance to safely dispose of unwanted guns. Supporters hope the program will keep weapons out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO