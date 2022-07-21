ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Says He Regrets Getting Vaccinated Despite Having An All-Star Season

By Bernard &quot;Beanz&quot; Smalls
 3 days ago

Source: Elsa / Getty


G olden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins had the best season of his NBA career, but he still has one regret, taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Andrew Wiggins Wishes He Didn’t Get The Shot.

Andrew Wiggins had one hell of a year. Fans voted him a first-time NBA All-Star and put the chef kiss on the season by helping his Golden State Warriors win the title. However, Wiggins regrets taking the COVID-19 vaccine that helped keep him on the court to accomplish those goals.

“I still wish I didn’t get [vaccinated], to be honest with you,” Wiggins told FanSided in an interview.

Wiggins’ disdain for the vaccine was well known. At the beginning of the season, he “struggled” with the decision to get vaccinated against the highly contagious virus. If he did not get the proven life-saving shot like Kyrie Irving , Andrew Wiggins would not have been able to play in some of the Warriors games due to local ordinance.

After speaking with the best doctors and experts to which NBA players have unlimited access, he decided to get the J ohnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

David Aldrige of The Athletic reported that someone sent Wiggins a simple text telling him,”‘Take the f–king shot. We have a chance to win. [Wiggins’ potential absence] will f–k with our winning.”

Wiggins Was Worried About The Vaccine’s Effect On His Body

Despite the person who allegedly sent Wiggins that text being correct, Wiggins hated the idea of “putting all that stuff” in his body.

“I did it, and I was an All-Star this year and champion, so that was the good part, just not missing out on the year, the best year of my career,” Wiggins said. “But for my body, I just don’t like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn’t like that, and I didn’t like that it wasn’t my choice. I didn’t like that it was either get this or don’t play.”

This news of Andrew Wiggins’ regrets about getting vaccinated comes as the new highly contagious and more transmissible BA.5, another offshoot of the Omicron variant , is spreading worldwide.

*You can visit the CDC’s website for more information on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines.*

Photo: Elsa / Getty

Comments / 0

 

