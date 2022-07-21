Don’t swim at Queens Bath on Kauai: Here’s why

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Swimming at beaches with lifeguards present can be the difference between life or death for some people.

The ocean can be a very dangerous place especially if you are not an experienced swimmer.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Many Hawaii beaches are surrounded by sharp lava rocks that can cause serious damage to your body if you slip or fall on them.

Kauai Fire Department released an informative video showing how quickly the ocean can change.

Courtesy Kauai Fire Department

KFD said conditions can change and that’s when people get seriously injured, or in some cases drown.

Queens Bath is a popular tourist spot to view the beauty of lava rocks on Kauai. KFD asks visitors to view this beauty and not get into it.

As seen in the video if you get stuck at Queens Bath you could get knocked against the sharp lava rock.

Courtesy: Kauai Fire Department Read More »

Courtesy: Kauai Fire Department Read More »

Even if you go to a beach with a lifeguard present you should be aware of the current ocean conditions.

coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

Lifeguards encourage you to walk up to them and ask about current conditions like the current, shore break, if jellyfish have been spotted and more.