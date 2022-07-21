ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures end mixed as cash markets lift front contract

 3 days ago

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed mixed on Thursday, with the front August contract gaining against back months as a heat wave in the Midwest and Plains helped support nearby cash hog prices, traders said. CME August lean hog futures settled up 1.425...

Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures end higher on firm beef prices, ahead of USDA data

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed higher on Friday, supported by strong beef prices and positioning ahead of U.S. government reports released after the close of the market, traders said. CME August live cattle futures settled up 1.650 cents at 137.375 cents per lb...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls 6% on Ukraine grain export deal; corn sags, soy rallies

(Updates with closing U.S. prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell nearly 6% on Friday to their lowest level since February after Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, traders said. Corn fell almost 2% on the news but soybean futures closed higher, rebounding from multi-month lows. Chicago Board of Trade September wheat settled down 47-1/4 cents at $7.59 per bushel after dipping to $7.54, the contract's lowest since Feb. 4. December corn ended down 9-1/4 cents at $5.64-1/4 a bushel while November soybeans rose 14-1/4 cents to finish at $13.15-3/4, bouncing after a dip to $12.88-1/2, a six-month low. The Russia-Ukraine accord, which crowned two months of talks brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, raised hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased. Speaking at the signing ceremony in Istanbul, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the deal opens the way to significant volumes of commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Ukraine and Russia are among the world's biggest grain exporters. Meanwhile, export demand for U.S. wheat has been slow, despite a plunge in futures. CBOT September wheat has tumbled more than $5 a bushel, or 41%, since mid-May. "There is business around on the break in price. But we are not getting any of it; we are still $40 a tonne over world values," said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates, a Chicago brokerage. Buyers from China purchased large volumes of Australian and French wheat this week, European traders said. CBOT corn faced additional pressure from improving weather in the U.S. Midwest that should bolster crop prospects. "Rain is expected across the Corn Belt over the next week, with the heaviest amounts expected in southern and eastern portions," space technology company Maxar said in a daily weather note. Soybeans bounced, although the benchmark November contract ended the week down 2%, reflecting better U.S. crop weather and weak domestic cash markets. "The big story in beans has been the cratering in the (cash) basis over the past couple of weeks," Linn said, noting that soy processors have slowed purchases of pricey old-crop soybeans, opting to wait for the autumn harvest of the 2022 crop. (Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan and Marguerita Choy)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Brazil's second corn crop 62% harvested at 50 million tonnes, AgRural says

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 61.8% of their second corn in center-south fields, up roughly 9 percentage points from last week, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday. Harvesting so far in the 2021/22 season totaled some 50 million tonnes, AgRural said in a report, noting...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rebounds on doubts over Ukrainian exports, corn firms

SINGAPORE, July 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 2% on Monday, with the market recouping some of last session's deep losses on concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region, despite a Russia-Ukraine deal. Corn rose 1.2%, while soybeans gained 0.6%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

EU plans to ease crop rotation rules as global food risks mount

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday proposed a temporary suspension of EU crop rotation rules to increase cereal production and help head off a global food security crisis due to the impact of the war in Ukraine. The European Union executive said in a statement that...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 27-Aug 2

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 27-Aug 2, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 June 29-July 5 - tax, $/tonne 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.0 352.5 311.8 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.S. settles claims against poultry producers over worker treatment

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Three of the largest U.S. poultry processors have agreed to settle claims by the U.S. Justice Department over their alleged longstanding effort to share information about workers in order to drive down compensation. Cargill, Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms have agreed to pay more than...
U.S. POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Con and soybeans having a volatile day | Monday July 25, 2022

The corn and soybean markets were higher overnight, they pulled back right after the 8:30 open and then rallied higher late morning. The weather pattern looks favorable for this week, with the GFS getting very hot out in the 6-to-10-day time period. Based on my drive through southern Minnesota this weekend, I look for corn and soybean ratings to move lower in the USDA report later today. For the end of July, the soybeans are really small.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GSI’s GrainVue management system automates grain monitoring

The new GrainVue grain management system from GSI helps farmers monitor their bins to protect the quality and value of stored grain. The GrainVue uses digital cable technology to check grain temperature and moisture, and automatically activate fans to prevent out-of-condition issues, says Greg Trame, director of technology sales for GSI. It can also be used to help farmers keep track of grain inventory.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Tips for raising grass-fed beef

Gonsoulin Land & Cattle in New Iberia, Louisiana, was one of the first ranches to jump on the grass-fed beef bandwagon in 2005. “We wanted to sell some of our beef to family and friends, so we decided on grass-fed,” says Shannon Gonsoulin, whose family history on this ranch goes back to the 1700s. “It’s morphed into a much larger deal.”
NEW IBERIA, LA
Agriculture Online

An increase in trailer listings is good news for buyers

At press time I was searching the pricey market for late-model (8 to 10 years old or younger) hopper bottom trailers and made a discovery. Challenged by a lack of metal and tire supplies, trailer output had stalled in 2020 and 2021. However, a search of an Iowa trailer dealer’s website displayed a healthy supply of brand-new trailers exceeding the number of late-model hopper bottoms listed, depending on the model.
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Friday, July 22, 2022

In this Evening Edition, read about a pollinator habitat program, the futures market, and the supply of grain in Ukraine. Markets can move for many different reasons. "This simple concept of price change is predicated on the idea that when prices move higher, there are more buyers than sellers. That’s when buyers must bid higher to find sellers," writes Bryan Doherty at Total Farm Marketing.
AGRICULTURE

